Women’s Resource Center’s to host gala raising awareness on domestic, sexual violence

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its work to advocate for survivors of domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline (The Hotline) held its annual policy week from June 14-18, to inform lawmakers and federal agencies about real-life experiences survivors have shared, like increased risks and barriers to accessing support, over the course of the past year and the pandemic. In its 25th year of serving survivors in the United States, The Hotline works with policymakers and others in the field to ensure that survivors' needs are at the center of decisions that impact them, and advocate for increased funding for organizations responding to the public health epidemic of relationship abuse.