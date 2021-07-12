Cancel
Women’s Resource Center’s to host gala raising awareness on domestic, sexual violence

By Taylor Jones, senior news reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets for The Women’s Resource Center’s annual fundraising gala — which will take place at 7 p.m., Oct. 15 at The Nest at Terra Verde — are now available. The gala is meant to raise awareness on the effects of domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking on individuals, families and the community, according to a press release from the resource center. This year’s theme is “An Evening of Hope,” featuring U.S. child safety activist Elizabeth Smart as its keynote speaker.

Elizabeth Smart
