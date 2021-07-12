Women’s Resource Center’s to host gala raising awareness on domestic, sexual violence
Tickets for The Women’s Resource Center’s annual fundraising gala — which will take place at 7 p.m., Oct. 15 at The Nest at Terra Verde — are now available. The gala is meant to raise awareness on the effects of domestic violence, sexual violence and stalking on individuals, families and the community, according to a press release from the resource center. This year’s theme is “An Evening of Hope,” featuring U.S. child safety activist Elizabeth Smart as its keynote speaker.www.oudaily.com
