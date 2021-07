I know that there are many things that have gone horribly wrong in our world in the last few years. Poverty, shootings, riots, the pandemic; all have taken their toll on most of us. But, rather than dwell on the bad and sad things that have happened, I have been helped by wonderful people to learn to dwell on the good. And I know, through my own experiences, there are many good people out there and I have been so lucky to know them.