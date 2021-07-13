10 ’90s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

Imagine this kind of crossover and how awesome it would be to see so many characters gathered together for one singular purpose, or for several purposes, it’s hard to decide. Granted, it will never happen since it would be an unending nightmare to get everyone to work together, but it would still be all kinds of awesome and it’s enough to say that the creator of this clip and I are definitely vibing on the same wavelength since trying to bring everything together or at least give the vast number of creations a way to connect would beyond extra and epic on such a level that there’s no adequate word for it. One of the downfalls of this crossover though comes from wondering if every character’s abilities, whatever they might be, would work in any given world. The rules that apply to one world might be different for another, since if anyone can remember Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Darth Vader’s powers didn’t exactly work, most likely because he was a wax statue, but also likely because he belonged to another universe. Hey, it’s a thought.