Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10 ’90s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you go by the calendar, the 1990s weren’t that long ago. Nostalgia for the period runs deep and strong through a lot of modern pop culture. People born at the tail end of the decade just started drinking legally. It doesn’t feel like a bygone era. If you go...

katsfm.com

Comments / 0

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#The Academy Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dreadful Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Bruce Willis has been on autopilot for a while. Push a pile of cash his way and he’ll star in anything, resulting in a string of abysmal straight-to-VOD duds like Hard Kill, Breach, Survive the Night, and Trauma Center. Despite being front and center on the posters, Willis generally plays a supporting role in these movies and expends the minimum effort needed to pick up his cheque. But now, for some reason, one of his worst is currently climbing the Netflix charts: Cosmic Sin.
MoviesVulture

Space Jam: A New Legacy Never Thought It Could Be a Good Movie

“Athletes acting, that never goes well.” This throwaway joke uttered by LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy may be the film’s only pseudo-acknowledgement that the first Space Jam wasn’t an unimpeachable masterpiece. For years, the original 1996 hit, in which Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a variety of Looney Tunes were forced to play an intergalactic game of basketball, was one of those movies kids adored and parents forced themselves to sit through. James, who was 11 when Space Jam came out, was reportedly one of those kids and has now replaced Jordan as the star of the franchise, perhaps setting the stage for a lucrative post-NBA career.
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

The Movie Theater Experience Post COVID

I could recap all the things we weren't allowed to do in the year 2020 due to... well you know. By doing that I run the risk of depressing everyone as well as jinxing the rest of 2021, so I won't. You were there, you know what happened, or in other words, what didn't happen. The movie theater experience was one of the many things that didn't happen, and one of the biggest things I missed most during the pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Could You Survive The Movies?

I love movies. I appreciate the suspension of disbelief and just immersing myself into a fictional story. After the movie is over, though—when I have time to think about it more and consider how incredulous some of the scenes were—I admittedly question the science or physics of some movies. People get thrown through walls and get up to continue fighting, but they get bonked on the head with a beer bottle and they’re unconscious for an hour. If, like me, you also wonder about such things, you will love the YouTube series “Could You Survive the Movies,” currently in its second season.
Movies247tempo.com

This 1980s Movie Will Never Get Old

People who were born in the 1990s will not have seen 1980s movies when they were released for the first time. They may have seen them later on cable TV or streaming services. Perhaps it is not fair to compare a movie from the 1980s to those from the 1970s or 1990s. A day or two here or there blurs the line of when a movie was released. A movie out on December 31, 1989, cannot be compared to one released on January 1, 1990? It is an odd convention.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Ultimate Fan-Made Movie Crossover Event

Imagine this kind of crossover and how awesome it would be to see so many characters gathered together for one singular purpose, or for several purposes, it’s hard to decide. Granted, it will never happen since it would be an unending nightmare to get everyone to work together, but it would still be all kinds of awesome and it’s enough to say that the creator of this clip and I are definitely vibing on the same wavelength since trying to bring everything together or at least give the vast number of creations a way to connect would beyond extra and epic on such a level that there’s no adequate word for it. One of the downfalls of this crossover though comes from wondering if every character’s abilities, whatever they might be, would work in any given world. The rules that apply to one world might be different for another, since if anyone can remember Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, Darth Vader’s powers didn’t exactly work, most likely because he was a wax statue, but also likely because he belonged to another universe. Hey, it’s a thought.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

4 Original Horror Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

We might be in the middle of July, where audiences typically flock to the multiplex to catch the latest big budget effects-driven blockbusters, which is very much still the case looking at the healthy box office returns posted by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow and Space Jam: A New Legacy, but Netflix subscribers have been hedging their bets on horror.
Relationshipsthedigitalfix.com

The best family movies ever made

What are the best family movies? This is it – the whole family’s together for a film. Plenty of popcorn and beverages to go around, and everyone’s promised to keep off their phones. But, what to watch? There’s so much to choose from across all the streaming services. Between Disney...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Steven Yeun Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

For a lot of people, Steven Yeun will always be Glenn from The Walking Dead, which is understandable when he was such a key part of the show when it was one of the biggest things on television, starring in 66 episodes before heading off to explore other things. Since...
MoviesCosmopolitan

The Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2021, From Marvel Superheroes to '90s Lady Gaga

After a year of movies getting delayed and delayed again, a regular release schedule has finally resumed. The good news? we have lots of things to watch. Like, so much. From blockbusters to biopics and superheroes to Sopranos, there's are so many movies to choose from this fall. The bad news? You'll have to get off of your couch to watch a lot of them.
Movies247tempo.com

The 50 Most Expensive Movies Ever Made

Movies are big business — very big business. Every year, and particularly in the summer, studios release what are called tentpoles — movies that are expensive to make but that are expected to make a lot of money in return. And they expect them to open big, too. If tentpoles don’t do well in the opening weeks, the studios are very disappointed.
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

’90s Movies We Can’t Believe Got Remakes

The 1990s: The glorious era of Doc Martens, grunge, and Magic Eye posters. Those days, sadly, are long gone. (Speaking of which: Does anyone want to buy 1400 Beanie Babies? They’re near mint condition!) But the dream of the ’90s lives on at the movies, where countless blockbusters from the era have gotten sequels or remakes.
Greensburg, INGreensburg Daily News

A movie made here 60 years ago

A Tuesday, Aug. 16, 1960 Greensburg Daily News front page sure brought back some great memories recently. Probably because two of the people mentioned in one of the local stories visited me a couple of weeks ago. I forgot to take a photo when they were here, but found this one from 30 plus years ago.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy