Workplace injuries from extreme heat may be significantly undercounted than what initial incident reports have collected, and low-income workers are disproportionately impacted by potentially life-changing and deadly injuries related to high temperatures, new research has found.In reviews of roughly 11 million workers’ compensation claims, researchers found that temperatures of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35C) and higher increase the risk of injury on the job by more than 15 per cent, causing at least 20,000 workplace injuries every year in California alone, “many of which lead to permanent disabilities and wage loss”, according to R Jisung Park, an assistant professor of...