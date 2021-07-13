HRC Award Nominations Open

The Human Relations Commission of the City of Allentown is seeking nominations for its 2021 awards.

The award ceremony honors community members who celebrate Allentown’s diversity through their long-term commitments to a better city for all who live and work here. It will be held on Saturday, October 2 beginning at 4 p.m. at The Barrister’s Club at 1114 Walnut Street.

Mayor Ray O’Connell said, “It is important that we recognize those individuals and organizations that have established records of working diligently to advance equal opportunity in the city. This is an opportunity open to all citizens to nominate someone in the community deserving of recognition.”

The mission of the Allentown Human Relations Commission is “to advance the acceptance and respect of our increasingly diverse population.” The Commission seeks to highlight its goals by recognizing the achievements of those who set the best example, those whose daily lives are filled with accomplishments that promote good human relations.

Nominees may be individuals, groups, organizations, or businesses. Previous Human Relations Award winners are no longer eligible.

The Commission will select the honorees according to the following criteria:

Individuals selected shall be ordinary people who do extraordinary work to enhance the lives of their neighbors and/or those people in the community who are without the means to help themselves.

Career persons shall be considered if they truly devote time and effort above and beyond the scope of their job duties and at personal expense of time, effort or salary.

The honoree shall be an active participant in furthering the aims and goals of the Allentown Human Relations Commission.

The Commission will hand out as many as five awards.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, August 6 at 4 p.m. Nomination forms are available by contacting Human Relations Officer Tatiana Tooley at Tatiana.Tooley@allentownpa.gov.

--30--