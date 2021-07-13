Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allentown, PA

HRC Award Nominations Open

Posted by 
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Allentown, Pennsylvania
 14 days ago

The Human Relations Commission of the City of Allentown is seeking nominations for its 2021 awards.

The award ceremony honors community members who celebrate Allentown’s diversity through their long-term commitments to a better city for all who live and work here. It will be held on Saturday, October 2 beginning at 4 p.m. at The Barrister’s Club at 1114 Walnut Street.

Mayor Ray O’Connell said, “It is important that we recognize those individuals and organizations that have established records of working diligently to advance equal opportunity in the city. This is an opportunity open to all citizens to nominate someone in the community deserving of recognition.”

The mission of the Allentown Human Relations Commission is “to advance the acceptance and respect of our increasingly diverse population.” The Commission seeks to highlight its goals by recognizing the achievements of those who set the best example, those whose daily lives are filled with accomplishments that promote good human relations.

Nominees may be individuals, groups, organizations, or businesses. Previous Human Relations Award winners are no longer eligible.

The Commission will select the honorees according to the following criteria:

  • Individuals selected shall be ordinary people who do extraordinary work to enhance the lives of their neighbors and/or those people in the community who are without the means to help themselves.
  • Career persons shall be considered if they truly devote time and effort above and beyond the scope of their job duties and at personal expense of time, effort or salary.

The honoree shall be an active participant in furthering the aims and goals of the Allentown Human Relations Commission.

The Commission will hand out as many as five awards.

Nominations will be accepted until Friday, August 6 at 4 p.m. Nomination forms are available by contacting Human Relations Officer Tatiana Tooley at Tatiana.Tooley@allentownpa.gov.

--30--

Comments / 0

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown, Pennsylvania

40
Followers
98
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Allentown (Pennsylvania German: Allenschteddel, Allenschtadt, or Ellsdaun) is a city in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania. It is Pennsylvania's third-most-populous city and the 233rd-largest city in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the city had a total population of 118,032. As of 2019, it is the fastest growing major city in Pennsylvania with an estimated 121,442 residents.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Relations#Hrc#The Barrister S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy