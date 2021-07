1) The documentary “Five Seasons: The Garden of Piet Oudolf” is being shown for free at 10 a.m. Saturday at YES Cinema, 328 Jackson St. in downtown Columbus. Oudolf is a leader in the emerging New Perennial Movement and designs some of the most beautiful perennial gardens in the world, according to landscape experts. The film is presented in partnership with the Columbus Pollinator Committee and Columbus Design Institute. The documentary is being presented “to galvanize community awareness about the need to protect and expand pollinator habitat in Columbus and connect this thinking to the design of public spaces,” according to a statement from organizers. Information: landmarkcolumbusfoundation.org.