Bush Wealth Announces Kent Patrick, Courtney Gooding as Partners

We are pleased to announce the promotion of Kent Patrick and Courtney Gooding to the position of Partner with the firm. As a fiduciary, Kent focuses his time on meeting with and educating new and existing clients of Bush Wealth Management. He serves on the firm’s investment committee to create and manage portfolios. His other responsibilities include investment analysis, Social Security analysis, and creating customized financial plans. Kent started with Bush Wealth Management as an Intern and has grown from Associate Advisor to Wealth Advisor, to Vice President over his nine-year tenure with the firm.