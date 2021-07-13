Cancel
Bush Wealth Announces Kent Patrick, Courtney Gooding as Partners

By Staff Report
valdostaceo.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are pleased to announce the promotion of Kent Patrick and Courtney Gooding to the position of Partner with the firm. As a fiduciary, Kent focuses his time on meeting with and educating new and existing clients of Bush Wealth Management. He serves on the firm’s investment committee to create and manage portfolios. His other responsibilities include investment analysis, Social Security analysis, and creating customized financial plans. Kent started with Bush Wealth Management as an Intern and has grown from Associate Advisor to Wealth Advisor, to Vice President over his nine-year tenure with the firm.

Businessbizjournals

Courtney Tomasetti

Ms. Tomasetti serves as strategic partner to the CEO, developing and executing strategic communications for clients. Prior to Game Day, Ms. Tomasetti was director of Sales & Marketing Operations for AMEND Consulting. Prior to that, Tomasetti led marketing efforts for festivals produced by the Cincinnati Chamber. Her work helped attract more than one million visitors to BLINK. She is a graduate of the United Way BOLD program and the Cincinnati Chamber’s Cincy Next leadership development program.

