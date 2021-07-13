Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US stocks edge below latest record highs in early trading

By The Associated Press Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 13 days ago

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, edging the market below the latest record highs it set just a day earlier, as traders look over a report showing a jump in inflation last month and the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.3% after reporting that its revenue fell in the latest quarter, partly due to a broad decline in interest rates, even as its profits doubled thanks largely to a drop in bad loans. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed higher.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Trading#Earnings Reports#Jpmorgan Chase#European#Asian#Ap#Oanda#Cac#Dow#Nasdaq#The Hang Seng#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy as the Market Makes New Highs

The solid second-quarter earnings reported by industry leaders has offset the market pullback witnessed last Monday, allowing benchmark indexes to rally for four consecutive days to close at record highs on Friday. While the relatively expensive mega-cap stocks drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's performance last week, cheaper tech stocks Fujitsu (FJTSY), Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), LG Display (NYSE:LPL), and SolarWinds (SWI) are also expected to benefit from the growing optimism surrounding the tech industry in the near term. So, let’s discuss some more.Benchmark indexes shrugged off concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant to close at record highs last Friday. Investors’ concerns about a potential market correction were offset by the impressive earnings reported by industry leaders. According to Factset, 24% of the S&P 500 companies reported second-quarter results as of July 23, and 88% of them beat consensus estimates, which is above the five-year 75% average. Following the stock market rout on July 19, the benchmark indexes reported four consecutive days of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 35,000 for the first time on July 23, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 3.6% over the past five days to close at record 14,846.06 points.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Summer Buys

Buffett has been wildly successful as an investor for over five decades. The companies Buffett invests in often have sustainable competitive advantages. If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays such close attention to 90-year-old investor who believes in buying and holding stakes in great businesses for a really long time, look no further than Warren Buffett's track record. As CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), Buffett has led his company to an average annual return of 20% since taking the helm in 1965. Through 2020, this worked out to an aggregate return of more than 2,800,000%, and it's created over $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders.
Stocksharrisondaily.com

US indexes wobble in early going, holding near record highs

Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street, keeping major indexes close to the record highs they set last week. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc...
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has ticked higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 115 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 17,575-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the green again on Monday. The global forecast for...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 breaking above the 7,400 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The market is supported by materials stocks. Traders remain concerned as the nation's the biggest cities are under strict lockdown amid the resurgence in coronavirus cases.
Stocksaudacy.com

Asian stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday, where Tokyo advanced while markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell sharply. Fresh news of regulatory moves against Chinese IT and education industry companies pulled shares lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. In Japan, preliminary factory and service activity...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, ignoring the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday as traders continue to be spooked by the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in several markets in the region and across the world, which is expected to slow the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Traders are now looking ahead to the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve for direction. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
Stocksdailyforex.com

Forex Today: US Stock Market Ends Week at Record High

The two major US equity indices, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100, both closed at record highs at the end of last week, suggesting that both are likely to continue rising to still higher prices over the coming days. However, stock markets are mostly lower since this week has opened.
StocksInternational Business Times

Volatile Trading Day Ends With Bitcoin, Wall Street Up, Asia Down

Financial markets kicked off the week on a volatile note Monday, with bitcoin soaring and Wall Street reaching all-time highs while Asian stocks tumbled. The three major US indices again closed at records as big earnings announcements overcame fears that the Delta variant of Covid-19 could hold back the country's economic recovery.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trading lower hours ahead of Wall Street's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the Monday trading session on Wall Street. On Friday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished with gains of better than 1% for the week. They each returned to records after brushing aside the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the...
StocksFrankfort Times

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory. The S&P 500 managed a gain, with strength in communications and energy companies outweighing weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks hit 7-mth low as China skids, funds favour Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows on Monday as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) shed 2.4% to their lowest in 10 weeks as the education and property...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Falls As Bitcoin Soars Above $39,000; Tesla Earnings On Deck

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points Monday, as Bitcoin briefly surged above $39,000. Tesla stock rallied ahead of the company's earnings results after the close. Among Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rallied 0.6% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved down 0.7% in today's stock market. Home Depot (HD) is approaching a new buy point, but lost over 1% Monday.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

One company remains a top cord-cutting and advertising play. Another still has lots of room to grow in Latin America. The third is on the cusp of a cyclical turnaround. It might seem risky to buy tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near its all-time high. As the old Wall Street saying goes, "bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered."
StocksCNBC

S&P 500 hovers near a record ahead of megacap tech earnings

The S&P 500 hovered around its record on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings reports from technology's heaviest hitters. The broad equity benchmark traded near the flatline after hitting a record closing high in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2%, both retreating from their records.

Comments / 0

Community Policy