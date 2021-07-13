How We Used an E-mail Campaign to Bring Traffic to our Website

Concrete is one of the most widely used materials in the construction industry. It is present in nearly every modern structure from roads, to bridges, to buildings. Concrete comes in different types. Each type has its own specific application. These different types come from the differing compositions and ratios of elements. Each type is designed to support different weights, compress more or less, and move in various ways. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to the concrete industry is relatively new. Yet its impacts are already being felt. Civil engineers have been exploring methods of applying machine learning. The goals are to reduce human error, for damage detection, and to determine the correct proportions of concrete mixtures.