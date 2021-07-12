Phoebe Bridgers Plots North American Tour

Attracting unanimous critical acclaim and inciting fan applause throughout the culture, visionary Maryland artist IDK will embark on the “USEE4YOURSELF” headline tour across North America this fall. He hits the road in August for a much-anticipated show in Boston with special guests, and Rolling Loud New York on October 28. His high energy live show hits major markets on both coasts and in the Midwest, bringing the tour to a close at Fillmore for a post-Thanksgiving homecoming on November 26. A special Spotify pre-sale launches today at 9am PT/12pm ET and runs through 7/30 at 9am PT. Tickets also go on sale for IDK’s show at the Paradise in Boston, MA on August 28 today at 9am PT/12pm PT. Local presales launch July 29 at 9am PT/12pm ET, while general on-sale goes live Friday July 30, at 9am PT/12pm ET. VIP experiences and merch bundles will be available HERE. This stands out as IDK’s first major tour in two years and first in support of his tastemaker-approved new album, USEE4YOURSELF, available HERE. Check out the official tour dates below.