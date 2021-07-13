Cancel
Mesquite employee leads first all-female official crew, makes Texas high school football history

Mesquite, Texas
 14 days ago
Mesquite, TX – July 13, 2021 – City of Mesquite Parks and Recreation employee, Crystal Cooksey, is making Texas high school football history again. Cooksey will lead the first all-female officials crew on July 17 at the Sixman Coach’s Association All Star Game. Earlier this year, she became the first female in Texas to officiate a Texas High School State Championship football game when she officiated the 1A-Division II State Championship game.

Cooksey has officiated football with the Dallas Football Officials Association for 11 years. She is a lifelong athlete, which led her into becoming an official not only for football but basketball and softball as well. Cooksey has been employed with the City of Mesquite for 17 years and currently serves as the Senior Recreation Supervisor over Florence Recreation Center.

ABOUT

Mesquite is a suburban city located east of the city of Dallas, Texas, in the United States. Most of the city is located in Dallas County, though a small portion extends into Kaufman County. As of 2019 census estimates, the population was 140,937, making it the 22nd-most populous city in the U.S. state of Texas. Mesquite is positioned at the crossroads of four major highways (Interstates 30, 635, 20, and U.S. Route 80), making locations such as downtown Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard, Dallas Love Field, and DFW International Airport accessible.

