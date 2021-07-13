Richard Branson's flight sparks new optimism in New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic has made its highest profile test flight to date with boss Richard Branson aboard. Now, it’s only a matter of time before paying customers get their chance and New Mexico realizes a dream that has been decades in the making. Former Gov. Bill Richardson is among those who have been watching the progress of the space tourism company. He says the naysayers who thought it was a waste of state money were “dead wrong.” Current Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes say the next step will be a push to get Virgin Galactic to relocate its manufacturing operations to New Mexico.