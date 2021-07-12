New this week: 'Space Jam' sequel and a new 'Cinderella'

LeBron James was paying attention when the folks who got the first peek at “Space Jam: A New Legacy” called the movie trash. But not only did professional movie critics give it the thumbs down, fans of the original film and of Michael Jordan hated it too Ramona Holloway, Max “Squatch” Truesdale and Eric Kelley, II from “Matt and Ramona” in the morning on Mix 107.9 all wish wish they’d made better decisions with their time and money. Does Lebron care that he ripped off movie fans? Absolutely not. Over the weekend the future hall-of-famer was pouting on social media. He was giving critics the old “nanna-nanna-boo-boo” about ‘Space Jam’ coming in first at the box office. LeBron posted a link with the caption, “Hi Haters!” Sure, it made A LOT OF MONEY. Projections are over $31 million. But, Eric says just because a movie managed to cash in on opening weekend, doesn’t make it a good movie.