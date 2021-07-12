Cancel
New this week: 'Space Jam' sequel and a new 'Cinderella'

By The Associated Press
 18 days ago

This week’s new entertainment releases include LeBron James leading the Tunes against the Goons in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny. Over on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, “Pose” star Billy Porter plays a non-binary Fairy Godparent in the latest version of “Cinderella,” which also stars pop star Camilla Cabello as the glass slipper-wearer and Idina Menzel as the stepmother. Want to mark World Chimpanzee Day on Thursday? Tune in to “Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall” on CuriosityStream, available on TV, desktop and mobile devices.

