HR exec: ‘Competition for talent across virtually all disciplines is as intense as I have seen it during my career’

Hi, Luq. Please tell us about your role and the team / technology you handle at IBM? How did you arrive at IBM. I’m the IBM General Manager for the Global Distribution Sector and Consumer Industries. I’m also a member of the IBM Global Management Board for Industries. My team’s current focus is helping companies and industries transform to become sustainable enterprises, empowering Consumer (Retail, CPG, Agribusiness) clients to transform their products/services, capability and ecosystems through digital technologies including Cloud, AI, Blockchain, IoT and Interactive to deliver new levels of experience, performance and value. I came into IBM via the acquisition of PWC Consulting in 2002.