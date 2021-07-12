Cancel
Lifestyle

Tomorrow's birthdays

By The Associated Press
 17 days ago

Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 93. Actor Patrick Stewart is 81. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 79. Actor Harrison Ford is 79. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 75. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 73. Actor Didi Conn is 70. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 68. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 67. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 65. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 64. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 59. Actor Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”) is 59. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 59. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 59. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 56. Actor Ken Jeong (“Dr. Ken,” ″Community”) is 52. Singer Deborah Cox is 48. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 43. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 33. Singer Leon Bridges is 32. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 27. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (BRYT’-kahpf) (“The Whispers”) is 16.

