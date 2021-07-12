Cancel
Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' rolls into Cannes

 18 days ago

CANNES, France (AP) — A year after it was first to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” finally rolled into the French Riviera festival on Monday. Anderson and the large cast arrived on the Cannes red carpet in a bus, with a grinning Bill Murray sitting shotgun. The film, Anderson’s elaborate and fanciful ode to The New Yorker magazine, is perhaps the starriest ensemble playing at the festival this year. At the premiere with Murray were Tilda Swinton, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson and — in his first Cannes red carpet — Timothée Chalamet, who wore a shiny silvery suit for the occasion.

