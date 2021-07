At a crucial turning point in The Nowhere Inn, a woman, clad in bright-colored latex, quips to the camera. "This is how rockstars act in movies," she says, cigarette in hand. Scratch that, she tells the film crew. She can do better. So she does, this time with intensity welling out of her razor-sharp leer and well-toned visage. The film then cuts to a handsomely shot 16mm footage of her onstage performance. The music envelopes this moment with an atmosphere fit for a bona fide rockstar. And for a moment, we buy into her illusion that St. Vincent's icon and person are one and the same, despite the obvious fabrication we've just witnessed.