POLL: Should hunting be allowed on Sundays on South Carolina public land?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is asking for public input on whether state leased Wildlife Management Areas should be open for hunting on Sundays. The Department of Natural Resources has an online survey up until July 28. They also plan four public hearings in Florence, Clinton, Moncks Corner and Columbia over the next two weeks. The 1.2 million acres of public land in South Carolina is also used for fishing, hiking, bird watching and other ways to observe nature. Hunters can use the public land during season, but state law only allows hunting on Sunday on private land.