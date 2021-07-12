Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

POLL: Should hunting be allowed on Sundays on South Carolina public land?

audacy.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is asking for public input on whether state leased Wildlife Management Areas should be open for hunting on Sundays. The Department of Natural Resources has an online survey up until July 28. They also plan four public hearings in Florence, Clinton, Moncks Corner and Columbia over the next two weeks. The 1.2 million acres of public land in South Carolina is also used for fishing, hiking, bird watching and other ways to observe nature. Hunters can use the public land during season, but state law only allows hunting on Sunday on private land.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Florence, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Land#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Posted by
CNN

These companies are insisting on Covid-19 vaccines for their employees

New York (CNN Business) — After months of encouraging employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, companies are beginning to take a harder line and roll out mandates — a dramatic escalation of Corporate America's approach to halting the spread of the virus. Momentum for vaccine mandates has been building, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 1

Community Policy