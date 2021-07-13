Bigger Challenge This Week: English Bunkers Or English Rough?

Rickie Fowler has good news for Tiger Woods fans. “I know he’s been getting after it as far as rehab goes—that takes up most of his day,” Fowler said Wednesday ahead of the 3M Open. “I know as kind of stubborn as he is, being as big of a kind of golf nerd as all of us are, he’s putting the work in. … I know it's been tough. It's a long road till now, he's got a long road ahead, but he's putting the work in.”