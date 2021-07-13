Cancel
More complex than we thought: The body's reaction to contact allergens

Science Daily
 14 days ago

Source: University of Copenhagen - The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. Many people react to contact allergens, but some patients develop rashes and itching much faster than others. Previously the scientists were unable to explain why, but now researchers have outlined an entire new subgroup of allergic reactions which explains these early skin reactions. The new knowledge is vital to understanding the disease mechanisms in contact allergy.

ScienceAlert

Long COVID Has Over 200 Symptoms, And They're More Widespread in Us Than We Thought

Besides dealing with everything else that COVID-19 has thrown our way, medical experts are working hard to get a better idea of what's causing long COVID – a condition where symptoms persist for months after a COVID-19 infection. A new study has identified 203 different long COVID symptoms across 10 different organ systems in the body, highlighting just how widespread and varied the affliction is and how it can interfere with many different aspects of daily life. The researchers behind the study – who have all experienced, or continue to experience, long COVID themselves – are calling for national screening programs to...
ScienceScience Daily

Study reveals new aspects of gingivitis and body's response

A team led by University of Washington researchers has, for the first time, identified and classified how different people respond to the accumulation of dental plaque, the sticky biofilm that gathers on teeth. Their work, recently published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), sheds important new light on why some people may be more prone to serious conditions that lead to tooth loss and other problems.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Eggs and embryos go through a more dynamic and complex journey than previously thought

The journey of the egg and the embryo through the fallopian tube or oviduct toward the uterus is not well understood, mainly because it is inaccessible for direct imaging. Looking to shed new light on the dynamics of the eggs prior to fertilization and embryo transport preceding implantation, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and Stevens Institute of Technology developed a novel imaging approach that has allowed them to see eggs and embryos as they move along the fallopian tube in a live animal.
Scienceearth.com

Gut bacteria of infant boys can enhance cognitive skills

A recent study from the University of Alberta has analyzed the gut microbiomes of over 400 infants. The researchers found that baby boys with a gut bacterial composition high in Bacteroidetes had more advanced cognition and language skills after one year. “It’s well known that female children score higher (at...
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
CancerNewswise

Skin Cancer & Melanoma

Skin cancer is the most common kind of cancer in the United States. In fact, it is estimated that one out of seven people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. What Causes Skin Cancer? Certain risk factors put you at higher risk for developing skin cancer. Skin cancer risk factors may include excessive exposure to sun and tanning beds, a history of sunburn, fair skin, family history and certain medical conditions. Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is a less common, but more serious type of skin cancer.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
Diseases & TreatmentsNewsweek

Spider Bite Leaves Man With Brain Swelling, Fighting for Life

A Scottish man spent three weeks in the hospital fighting for his life after a recent false widow spider bite caused inflammation of his brain. Margaret Wood, from the seaside town of Largs, Scotland, told the Largs and Millport Weekly News that her husband was bitten above the eye by a false widow spider recently while he was in their garden cutting down a tree.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.

