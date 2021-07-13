More complex than we thought: The body's reaction to contact allergens
Source: University of Copenhagen - The Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences. Many people react to contact allergens, but some patients develop rashes and itching much faster than others. Previously the scientists were unable to explain why, but now researchers have outlined an entire new subgroup of allergic reactions which explains these early skin reactions. The new knowledge is vital to understanding the disease mechanisms in contact allergy.www.sciencedaily.com
