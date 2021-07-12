Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Downtown Orlando restaurant alleges discrimination as it faces eviction

By Jack Witthaus
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jELx_0avPw7yJ00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A popular downtown Orlando restaurant that faces eviction from its courtyard space -- which its owner says is needed to keep his business afloat -- alleges that its landlord racially discriminated against private events it hosted.

Dovecote LLC, doing business as DoveCote Restaurant at 390 N. Orange Ave., on July 12 said it filed a complaint against landlord Swvp Orlando Office LLC, which is related to San Diego-based Southwest Value Partners, to the city of Orlando’s Discrimination Review Board.

The complaint requests the board to send the parties to mediation.

Separately, on April 8, Swvp Orlando Office filed a lawsuit against Dovecote LLC to evict the tenant from the building’s courtyard space, leaving the restaurant to operate only in its indoor restaurant space, according to Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida documents.

That eviction may occur as soon as next week.

See a map of the restaurant below:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Orlando#San Diego#Food Drink#Dovecote Llc#Dovecote Restaurant#Swvp Orlando Office Llc#Southwest Value Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Fresno, CAPosted by
WDBO

Gun violence in America: Do something

FRESNO, Calif. — It's 7:51 p.m. on a warm Friday night. Fresno, California, police officer Bret Hutchins and his two partners are checking on a burglary call. The 911 caller reported somebody broke into a garage and they can hear them banging around inside. The officers are having a hard time finding the burglary when their police radios come alive. Dispatch puts out the call of shots fired with a male victim down.
Posted by
WDBO

Man found shot, lying in the middle of Orange County road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and lying in the middle of a road early Thursday. At about 5:30 a.m., deputies said a man in his 50s was found lying in the road near 18th Street and South Westmoreland Drive. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WDBO

LA's Venice Beach a flashpoint in city's homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — David de Russy steered his bicycle through a sparse crowd of midweek visitors streaming down Los Angeles' Venice Beach boardwalk between multimillion-dollar homes, T-shirt shops and eateries on one side and vendors peddling paintings, hawking crystals and offering tarot card readings on the other. For...
Orlando, FLPosted by
WDBO

MegaCon Tickets

MegaCon, the Southeast’s most sought-after comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention is coming to the Orange County Convention Center on Thursday, August 12th and WDBO has your way in!. Enter below (7/30-8/8) for your shot at winning four tickets to all four days of MegaCon Orlando 2021 August 12th,...
Orlando, FLPosted by
WDBO

Your Shot at Winning

MegaCon, the Southeast’s most sought-after comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention is coming to the Orange County Convention Center on Thursday, August 12th and WDBO has your way in!. Just open the WDBO app (7/30-8/8) for your shot at winning four tickets to all four days of MegaCon Orlando...

Comments / 0

Community Policy