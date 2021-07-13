Too Faced Partners with Belinda Carlisle To Help Animals with New Lipstick Launch
Too Faced, an Estee Lauder Co.'s brand, is helping animals—with the help of former lead singer of The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle. The new partners launched the limited edition Too Faced Gives Back x Belinda Carlisle lipstick—and it already sold out during a "secret" prelaunch on July 9th during an Instagram Live shopping event. It was restocked, just in time for its global launch yesterday.www.beautypackaging.com
