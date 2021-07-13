Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Too Faced Partners with Belinda Carlisle To Help Animals with New Lipstick Launch

beautypackaging.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo Faced, an Estee Lauder Co.'s brand, is helping animals—with the help of former lead singer of The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle. The new partners launched the limited edition Too Faced Gives Back x Belinda Carlisle lipstick—and it already sold out during a "secret" prelaunch on July 9th during an Instagram Live shopping event. It was restocked, just in time for its global launch yesterday.

www.beautypackaging.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Belinda Carlisle
Person
Estee Lauder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Animal Rights#Lipstick#Faced Partners#Estee Lauder Co#The Go Go#Instagram Live#Animal People Alliance#Jerrod Jeremy#The Too Faced#Rescued Pets Movement#Toofaced Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Thailand
News Break
Pets
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Petskentlive.news

Adorable moment Great Dane stops baby from climbing the stairs

Our dogs are our world and we’d do absolutely anything for them - their safety is everything to us owners. But it seems our furbabies are equally as protective of us... and our children. Not that we were ever really in any doubt. The bond between dog and owner is incredibly strong.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Chained Dog Will Not Stop Kissing the Man Who Set Her Free

Matheus Laiola, an animal protection officer, was smothered in kisses after working to free a dog that was left chained to a wall. The four-legged friend couldn't hide her elation when Laiola came to her rescue. A video posted on Facebook captured the joy and gratitude of a dog that...
AnimalsNewsweek

Great Dane Has Adorable Reaction to Being Ignored by Owner

When a dog owner decided to ignore her Great Dane in a TikTok video, the pet's reaction was so sweet that it has melted hearts online. The footage, which was shared to the app by Olympus Great Danes, shows a dog named Apollo sat on the sofa next to a woman.
AnimalsSouthwest Daily News

Woman Gains Trust Of A Giant, Feral Dog | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Woman gains the trust of a giant, feral dog — by bringing him Vienna sausages every day ❤️. Thanks to Danny and the rescue efforts of A SafeFurr Place Animal Rescue. Keep up with more of their work on YouTube: https://thedo.do/asafefurrplace and Instagram: https://thedo.do/aspar. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals?...
AnimalsNewsweek

Cat Begs Owner for Cheetos Instead of Chicken in Adorable Video

Some of us like to eat healthy, while others prefer to snack on junk food and, if a recent TikTok video is anything to go by, the same can be said for cats. In the footage, shared to the social media app by Kittenrhardingile on June 22, a ginger cat can be seen on its hind legs before a woman who is holding a packet of Cheetos.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Dog’s adorable reaction to being called ‘beautiful’ goes viral

This dog’s adorable reaction to being called "beautiful" will melt your heart. Sarah Lawther, from Sydney, Australia, posted a video of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Honey, on TikTok last month. In the short clip, Lawther tells her dog: "Honey, you are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world."
PetsNewsweek

Cat Introduces Her Kitten to Owner's Baby in Adorable Video

Footage of a super cute cat introducing her kitten to an infant child has racked up more than 37 million views on TikTok. In a clip posted to the video sharing platform on July 11 by Pearlsragbolls, the affectionate feline can be seen introducing the young offspring to her owner's baby daughter, Blossom.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Woman Feeds Massive Alligator ‘Best Friend’ From Porch Like a Pet in Wild Video

If you feed the alligators, they will come. One woman decided to befriend a local gator that appears to live in water at the back of her property. What appears to be her brother films the interaction between the woman and the alligator bestie. He uploaded the viral video to Facebook, where it now has 2.3 million views. He captioned the wild video, “Afternoon on the deck whiskey and water and Sis and her best friend.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Model Gets Banned from a Flight Because of Her Outfit

Deniz Saypinar, a female bodybuilder and fitness model on Instagram, was left speechless when she was forbidden from boarding a plane due to the outfit she had on. The Turkish athlete had booked a flight from Dallas-Forth to Miami on July 8 in order to attend Swim Week, but when it was time to board, the agent at the gate stopped her dead in her tracks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy