Data science technique helps measure atomic positions more precisely

Data is measurements of the world. We can capture data in may ways; we can capture data about different people’s characteristics at one point in time, collecting a sample from a population — cross sectional data — and find for example the distribution of heights i.e. what is the average height of the individuals in the sample collected. We can also collect such samples at multiple points in time and maybe see how the average height changes through time — this is panel data. Finally, we can focus on 1 individual instead of a population and collect their height measurements daily for many years and track their height’s evolution. This last data will be a time series type of data sample. The ideas developed to understand time series samples can be translated from a person’s height to the evolution of changes in various measurements of a vessel in the maritime sector. But what do we mean by “understanding” the time series? It means creating a function f(x) that captures how the data points change in time; in the presence of a certain pattern, that function would capture that pattern and in that way we would be able to describe/summarize/abstract/generalize the time series process. For example if we are measuring a child’s height every year for the first 10 years of their life and we find that it starts at 70 cm and every year it grows by 7cm to reach 140 at 10 years old, then that function would look like: