A new approach to metastatic melanoma discovered

Science Daily
 14 days ago

IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute) Combining chemotherapy and BRAF oncogene inhibitors is a highly effective strategy for fighting metastatic melanoma, the leading cause of death from skin cancer in the world. This has been demonstrated in a study by researchers from the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Hospital del Mar, and CIBER Cancer (CIBERONC), in collaboration with the Bellvitge Medical Research Institute (ICO-IDIBELL), which has just been published in the journal Oncogene.

