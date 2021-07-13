Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Bigger Challenge This Week: English Bunkers Or English Rough?

Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Porter breaks down what the bigger challenge at the Open Championship will be this week between the bunkers and the rough.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
223K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunkers#The Open Championship#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BENDS Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron at Rocket Mortgage!

Phil Mickelson was caught on camera trying to snap Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron over his knee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday. Okay, it was a prank but it was still pretty funny!. Mickelson, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of him bending Bryson's iron...
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Phil Mickelson Situation

Phil Mickelson was not happy with the city of Detroit earlier this week. The star golfer, who is a couple of weeks removed from his win at the PGA Championship, threatened to never return to the city of Detroit, which is hosting this weekend’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. Mickelson was upset...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship. Well,...
GolfGolf Digest

Rickie Fowler says Tiger has been ‘getting after it’ with his post-crash rehab

Rickie Fowler has good news for Tiger Woods fans. “I know he’s been getting after it as far as rehab goes—that takes up most of his day,” Fowler said Wednesday ahead of the 3M Open. “I know as kind of stubborn as he is, being as big of a kind of golf nerd as all of us are, he’s putting the work in. … I know it's been tough. It's a long road till now, he's got a long road ahead, but he's putting the work in.”
GolfGolfWRX

Rickie Fowler is the next in line to aim subtle dig at Bryson

Following an impressive 64 at 3M Open to hold a share of the 1st round lead, Rickie Fowler joined the many PGA Tour pros to poke fun at Bryson DeChambeau for his controversial comments at last week’s Open. DeChambeau infamously blasted his Cobra driver, saying “it sucks,” which prompted Cobra...
Golfalbuquerqueexpress.com

Covid forces Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympic golf

The Olympic golf tournament lost two of its top stars to coronavirus on Sunday, as world number one Jon Rahm and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau were forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games. The PGA announced that big-hitting DeChambeau was being replaced by Patrick Reed and hours later...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau out of men’s Olympic golf tournament after positive COVID-19 tests

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau have withdrawn from the men's Olympic golf tournament at the 2020 Tokyo games after each tested positive for COVID-19. Rahm, the world No. 1, tested positive despite having received the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine the week of the Memorial Tournament in June, during which he was forced to withdraw with a six-shot 54-hole lead after a positive test. Rahm then quarantined, tested negative twice and traveled to the US Open in San Diego, where he won his first career major at Torrey Pines' South Course.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Names The 1 Player Team USA Is Missing

USA men’s basketball collapsed down the stretch in an ugly loss to France Sunday night, displaying even more cause for concern in the process. Former NBA legend Magic Johnson, an integral member and co-captain of the 1992 “Dream Team,” thinks one player could have made a drastic impact. This year’s...
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Caeleb Dressel Gave His Medal to Brooks Curry

After Team USA claimed gold in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay, Caeleb Dressel threw his newly acquired gold medal into the stands, giving it to Brooks Curry. Curry swam in the prelims and helped get the United States to the finals. Dressel replaced Curry in the final Sunday night. Class...
Niagara Falls, NYNiagara Gazette

Porter Cup regular Reichert out to early lead

It’s been a chaotic week for staff at the Porter Cup due to heavy rains, with Wednesday’s first round being pushed back, but there was golf played Thursday on the hill at Niagara Falls Country Club. With some hard work from grounds crew, the host course of the 62nd edition...
GolfPosted by
247Sports

Ole Miss golfer Jackson Suber named honorable mention All-American

NORMAN, Okla. – (Release) Ole Miss men's golfer Jackson Suber became the 11th All-American in program history as he was named PING All-American Honorable Mention by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Monday afternoon. A two-time medalist this past season, Suber added to his list of postseason honors that included First Team All-SEC and PING Southeast All-Region.
GolfArkansas Online

English salvages cut streak

Harris English has seen the peaks and valleys of golf, going from being a two-time winner to falling out of the top 300 in the world, and returning to being a two-time winner this year. Through it all, he could count on four days at the majors. English had made...
GolfBlue Springs Examiner

Tim Crone: Golf's majors likely to be dominated by young players

The British Open was well played, and the NBA championship series was exciting. I watched both while vacationing at Lake Tahoe and 90% of the tourists were huge fans of the Suns. I kept checking on the Royals but that was a lost cause. The Open was different this year....
GolfThe Post and Courier

Reading the green: One on one with golf pro and Kiawah Island Club Director Dylan Thew

New Zealand-born Dylan Thew didn’t know golf existed until he was 12. His father took up golf and tried to encourage his son to play the sport – not only for the game itself, but for the contacts young Dylan might make. Thew was more interested in rugby and devoted his athletic prowess to it until he was 14. He went to the driving range with his father one afternoon, learned the grace and difficulty that the game required and was hooked from that day forward. He gave up rugby and pursued a passion that has lasted his entire life.
GolfGolf.com

Winner’s bag: The clubs Cameron Champ used to win the 2021 3M Open

After missing 11 cuts throughout 2021, Cameron Champ emerged victorious at the 2021 3M Open. The win at TPC Twin Cities marks the third PGA Tour victory of his career. Most notably in his equipment setup, the Ping staffer played this week without a fairway wood in his bag, opting for two Ping i500 driving irons instead. Rather than using graphite shafts in those driving irons, however, Champ used True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts, which are some of the heaviest and stiffest steel shafts available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy