The farm that GAMECOCK FANS...to a man, were more excited when they hired Spurrier, than when they hired Son of Beamer. JMHO. I've always been told that you judge your decisions based on the information you had at the time the decision was made. I actually think Beamer is a decent hire for South Carolina, especially given that he wanted to be there. He's been on some good staffs and has been around some solid coaches. This doesn't guarantee success of course, but I think it was a good hire. With that being said, I hope they lose every game they play, except when they beat Georgia.