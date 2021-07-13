Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Episode 06 | Michael Levie: Transformational thinking will save hotel industry post-pandemic

hospitalitynet.org
 14 days ago

Michael Levie is co-founder and operations chief of Citizen M, a tech-forward luxury lifestyle hotel brand that caters to the frequent traveler, the mobile citizen. Lodging Luminaries podcast spotlights innovators in the hospitality industry and Levie is a prime example of a hotelier who thinks differently about the form and function of lodging. He has built a company culture that encourages creativity and "what-if" thinking. In this episode Lodging Luminaries host Jason Freed talks with Levie about the importance of opening yourself to transformational ideas as the global hotel industry emerges from the wreckage of the coronavirus crisis.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Pandemic#Citizen M#Lodging Luminaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Creative Revenue Management: How Can Hotels Sell their Spaces in Time of Crisis?

During COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 1 Billion rooms have gone unsold every week in the US only. With so much unsold space, hotels had to become creative with their offers and packages. Out-of-the-box thinking is the only way to survive this "Black Swan," but how can hotels get the best out of their spaces? What new ways of selling rooms and ancillary products should the industry implement to be successful in 2021-22?
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

What entrepreneurs need to know about the post-pandemic telehealth industry

Covid-19 has dominated the headlines for well over a year now, and it's clear that the pandemic has led to significant changes in the healthcare industry. Digital initiatives for healthcare that were once considered optional have become a vital part of the system. With this shift, opportunities have emerged for entrepreneurs to make an impact in this new landscape.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

The Ethics of Producing Travel Content Post Pandemic

In the lead up to the first lockdown, there was definitely a formula that worked for travel content. From couples posing in the waterfalls of Bali and beaches of Tulum, to floating breakfasts and beautiful sunsets from beautiful houses in the Maldives - we’re aware of many examples of how successful aspirational travel content was made.
IndustryLaw.com

Labor Issues Still Plague Hotel Industry Post Pandemic

As COVID-19 cases continue to fall and the U.S. economy regains its footing, the hotel industry is cautiously hopeful that leisure and business travel will swiftly rebound. While the recovery in the U.S. remains fragmented, with some areas such as Florida exceeding pre-pandemic RevPAR (revenue per available room) levels, and others such as San Francisco, New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. remaining well below 2019 levels, the trend is undeniably positive in virtually every market.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Bland Beige Bedroom Gets a Luxe Hotel-Worthy Transformation

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’re creating your Pinterest board for bedroom inspiration, the more luxe-looking spaces can feel out of reach — and out of budget. But the truth is, there are tons of hacks and budget-friendly DIYs to help you create the space you’ve been dreaming about. This jaw-dropping bedroom transformation is proof that with a little imagination, a small budget can go a long way.
Miami Beach, FLhospitalitynet.org

Joined Nobu Hotel Miami Beach as General Manager

The Nobu Hotel Miami Beach is excited to welcome new General Manager, Rhys O'Connell. Rhys joins the hotel team with over 20 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry. Most recently the General Manager of the Hotel Zephyr in San Francisco, Rhys has focused on creating an innovative and...
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Plumber Gets Humiliated By Two Arrogant IT Specialists - Story of the Day

Two IT specialists boast about their job and look down on a plumber for his profession. Not long after, the tables are turned, and they realize their mistake. It had been an exhausting day at work. Sam and Andy were standing in the line eagerly waiting for their evening coffee and cursing the people in front of them for taking too long with their orders.
Public HealthCredit Union Times

Engaging Members in a Post-Pandemic World

All our lives have changed considerably since COVID-19 upended the world, and that includes the lives of your members. Today, consumers are in different financial situations than before the pandemic. Over the past year, some have saved more than previously, while others have reduced or lost their earnings. Everything you think you know about their needs post-COVID could be wrong. So, your strategy and the conversations you have with your members must adjust. Your conversations need to be personalized and empathetic, address where they are today, focus on their financial wellness and demonstrate how you can meet their individual financial needs.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Hospitality Net Announces Alan Young as Chief Strategist

Hospitality Net, the most trusted source for hospitality industry news and expert opinion articles, today announced the addition of Alan Young to its leadership team. As Hospitality Net continues to gain momentum as the top-ranked website for the global hospitality community, Alan will assist with the sales and marketing strategy for the online publication. He will also be the primary moderator for Hospitality Net TV events as well as the upcoming HITEC TV production. Alan will report to Hospitality Net’s Founder, Henri Roelings.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Hotel St. Michel Adopts BeyondTV GuestCast for Maximum Guestroom Entertainment Personalization and Convenience

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has been credited with enhancing the guest entertainment experience at Hotel St. Michel with the implementation of the BeyondTV GuestCast streaming platform. Recognized for its historic building heritage and European-style luxury boutique design, Hotel St. Michel also sets out to provide its guests with the latest in modern amenities which now includes being able to cater to the widespread demand for instantly personalized in-room entertainment service.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

SoftBank checks in early for post-Covid hotel boom

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A rare South Korean unicorn is offering a glimpse into post-pandemic travel. SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 is investing $1.7 billion in Yanolja, an unlikely success story in a sector among the worst hit by Covid-19. It’s a huge bet on the upstart’s AI-powered hotel software and contactless services for guests.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Independent-Focused Hotel Managers Add More Soft Brands as Segment Grows

Third-party hotel management companies with a focus on boutique and lifestyle properties are noticing an uptick in soft-branded hotels seeking their services. According to The Highland Group's Boutique Hotel Report, soft-brand collection supply has increased 19% over the past decade. Kim Bardoul, partner and consultant at the Highland Group, said out of the 69,500 soft-brand collection rooms in the U.S., there are an estimated 58% affiliated with a management company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy