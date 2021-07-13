Episode 06 | Michael Levie: Transformational thinking will save hotel industry post-pandemic
Michael Levie is co-founder and operations chief of Citizen M, a tech-forward luxury lifestyle hotel brand that caters to the frequent traveler, the mobile citizen. Lodging Luminaries podcast spotlights innovators in the hospitality industry and Levie is a prime example of a hotelier who thinks differently about the form and function of lodging. He has built a company culture that encourages creativity and "what-if" thinking. In this episode Lodging Luminaries host Jason Freed talks with Levie about the importance of opening yourself to transformational ideas as the global hotel industry emerges from the wreckage of the coronavirus crisis.www.hospitalitynet.org
