Destination Positioning for a Diverse Audience
The importance of destination positioning, and the image is critical since it can affect an individual"s perception and resulting behavior regarding selection and visit. How do attributes like exciting nightlife, restaurant variety, friendly local communities, etc help destination positioning? Please join Hospitality Talks for a discussion with Peter Greenberg – Travel Editor, CBS News; Dan Fenton – EVP & Global Tourism Director, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group and John Perrottet – Global Tourism Specialist, The World Bank, to understand the positioning process.www.hospitalitynet.org
