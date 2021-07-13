Under The Radar Impact Freshmen

Nembhard will have an immediate impact role for Creighton replacing Marcus Zegarowski at the point guard position. He will be the catalyst for the Creighton offense with his ability to distribute the basketball at a high level. Furthermore, his vision in the open floor will have an impact right away to make Creighton remain elite offensively, as well as his ability to play within ball screens to make decisions at a high level. His scoring ability will be secondary, but when necessary, he will effectively get to the rim and make floaters with great consistency. The overall feel of the game of Nembhard is at an elite level and he will develop into one of the best point guards in college basketball.