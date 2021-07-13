Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Under The Radar Impact Freshmen

By James Navalance
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nembhard will have an immediate impact role for Creighton replacing Marcus Zegarowski at the point guard position. He will be the catalyst for the Creighton offense with his ability to distribute the basketball at a high level. Furthermore, his vision in the open floor will have an impact right away to make Creighton remain elite offensively, as well as his ability to play within ball screens to make decisions at a high level. His scoring ability will be secondary, but when necessary, he will effectively get to the rim and make floaters with great consistency. The overall feel of the game of Nembhard is at an elite level and he will develop into one of the best point guards in college basketball.

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Zegarowski
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar#Iowa State#Ohio State Branham#Ole Miss#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Announces Dismissal Of Former 4-Star Recruit

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners received some bad news about one of the team’s former top recruits. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley announced the dismissal of former four-star recruit Mikey Henderson. The news comes after police reportedly submitted a request for an arrest warrant for the Sooners running back.
Oklahoma Statethespun.com

SEC Football Coach Has Warning For Oklahoma, Texas

The SEC is widely considered the best conference in college football, and reports have emerged today that Big 12 titans Oklahoma and Texas want in. Those reports have one SEC head coach intrigued enough to give a warning to them. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Texas A&M head coach...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For U.S. Basketball Team

Stephen A. Smith is among those who have taken to social media to react to the United States men’s basketball team’s shocking loss on Sunday. Team USA, led by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, suffered a loss in its opening game of the Summer Olympics on Sunday morning. The Americans were upset by France, 83-76, in the opening contest of the group stage.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Scout Has Telling Comment On Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in his high school class. The 2023 recruit is the No. 6 combo guard and No. 30 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Given his name, it’s fair for fans...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Has Telling Admission Following Olympics Loss

United States men’s basketball star Damian Lillard had a telling admission following the Americans loss in the Summer Olympics on Sunday. France upset Team USA, 83-76, in the opening game of the group stage on Sunday. This was the United States’ first loss in the Olympics since 2004, when the team failed to win the gold medal.
Florida Stateclemsonjunkies.com

Report: SEC In Contact With Clemson, Florida State

The times certainly look to be a changing. With the news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, many wondered if that was just the first step towards a shift in the entire landscape of college football. That appears to be the case, as the...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Texas Tech Chancellor Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few days, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated college sports headlines after reports suggested the two schools plan to leave the Big 12. A report arose, suggesting the Sooners and Longhorns reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. The two schools reportedly want to create a 16-team super-league.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Names The 1 Player Team USA Is Missing

USA men’s basketball collapsed down the stretch in an ugly loss to France Sunday night, displaying even more cause for concern in the process. Former NBA legend Magic Johnson, an integral member and co-captain of the 1992 “Dream Team,” thinks one player could have made a drastic impact. This year’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ‘Significant’ Joe Burrow News

After Cincinnati Bengals fans saw No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow suffer a season-ending injury amid a historic rookie season, they’ve waited with baited breath for news of his return to full health. Today they got that long-awaited news. On Sunday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow is completely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy