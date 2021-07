“The schemes of the Prince of Destruction were not thwarted during the events of The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood, only delayed,” you’ll be sad to read from the opening line of the MMORPG’s newest announcement post. Then again, it wouldn’t be a year of Oblivion-themed updates in the game if our good buddy Mehrunes Dagon were easily stopped, so perhaps it’s actually good news. In any event, we now have release dates for ESO’s next bit of content: Monday, August 23rd, for PC, Mac, and Stadia, and Tuesday, August 31st, for consoles.