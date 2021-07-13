Videri chocolate owner brings the sweetness

What's one of the most versatile treats you can get your hands on when you're craving something sweet? For many, the answer is probably ice cream, a classic dessert that never fails to impress, especially in the summertime when even the thought of freshly-baked cookies makes you sweat. It helps that there are so many ice cream flavors to choose from, and practically endless opportunities for customization. Maybe you'd like to add a bit of chocolate sauce to your scoop of ice cream, or you'd rather pile on toppings like crushed cookies and fresh fruit instead.