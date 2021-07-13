Cancel
Videri chocolate owner brings the sweetness

WRAL
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Ratto knows how to make some top-notch chocolate, but it's the way he runs his business, Videri Chocolate, that's truly impressive.

www.wral.com

Mashed

Costco Fans Are Obsessed With Its Chocolate Covered Almonds

As a huge brand that's wildly popular among its loyalists, Costco has plenty of healthy snacks to keep its customers coming back for more. There are scores of options available for those who want to pick up something wholesome and delicious at the same time such as protein bars, dried fruit, nuts, keto-friendly granola, and crackers made with almond flour, just to name a few.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fan-Favorite Ice Cream Chain According To 24% Of People

What's one of the most versatile treats you can get your hands on when you're craving something sweet? For many, the answer is probably ice cream, a classic dessert that never fails to impress, especially in the summertime when even the thought of freshly-baked cookies makes you sweat. It helps that there are so many ice cream flavors to choose from, and practically endless opportunities for customization. Maybe you'd like to add a bit of chocolate sauce to your scoop of ice cream, or you'd rather pile on toppings like crushed cookies and fresh fruit instead.
Thrillist

Baskin Robbins Is Bringing Back Gold Ribbon Ice Cream

You may not be able to go for the gold in the Olympics, but you can at Baskin Robbins. Just in time for the Tokyo 2020 Games, the creamery is once again rolling out its popular Gold Medal Ribbon ice cream. For those unfamiliar, Gold Medal Ribbon ice cream combines...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

The $3 Ingredient That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Homemade Ice Cream

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last year, I went on a bit of a churning spree with my favorite small ice cream maker. I raided my pantry for every mix-in imaginable, and you may be surprised to hear about my absolute favorite: instant coffee. That’s right — I’m here to tell you that instant coffee is the best thing you can possibly add to homemade ice cream.
nowdecatur.com

Kraft introduces Macaroni & Cheese Flavored Ice Cream. Thank you?

Ice cream, delicious. Mac & Cheese, delicious. The two together though? Kraft thinks it could work. The company is combining the two for the first time ever in a limited edition ice cream with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. The flavor will be sold in Van Leeuwen stores as well as online starting 11am ET July 14. Of course this is all ‘while supplies last’ – which only means the online supply will be gone in seconds, if that.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New shop Dreamy Desserts brings sweet treats to McKinney

Dreamy Desserts opened in early July at 1109 N. Tennessee St., Ste. 200, in McKinney. The store sells treats such as strawberries with cream, snow cones with ice cream and candy, crepes, milkshakes, flan, fruit cups, ice cream and tres leches cake. In addition to sweets, the shop sells Mexican antojitos, or small snacks and appetizers, such as elote and spicy smoothies. www.instagram.com/dreamyy.dessertss.
Nazareth, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

‘More Than Cakes’: New Nazareth business to bring pastries and other sweet treats back to former Schubert’s Bakery space

A new bakery is bringing cakes, pastries and other treats back to a familiar sweet spot in Northampton County. More Than Cakes Bakery & Pastries, offering freshly baked cakes, cupcakes and more, will hold a soft opening Sunday at 49 N. Broad St. in Nazareth, owner Jacques Coleman said. The space previously housed Schubert’s Bakery, a borough institution known for its fastnachts and Moravian ...
Shelby Star

New owner of Beehive Café looks to bring back previous menu

Michael Jamil walks into his restaurant beaming from ear-to-ear knowing the eatery is more than just a place that provides nourishment. It is a testimony to how far he has come and how much farther he can go. Jamil moved to Shelby three years ago after his home was destroyed...
mashed.com

Costco Fans Are Divided On These Chocolate Dipped Banana Dessert Bars

While many Costco shoppers are screaming for more ice cream during National Ice Cream Month, these chocolate dipped banana dessert bars have a few people not speaking quite as loudly. Although plant-based frozen treats and healthier dessert options get many people excited, this new brand found in select Costco locations in California and Hawaii have some people wondering if it is better to skip the dessert choice all together.
progressivegrocer.com

Gatsby Chocolate

Epogee LLC, the developer of EPG – an innovative ingredient that eliminates most calories from fat – has revealed its inclusion in Gatsby Chocolate’s line of better-for-you chocolate bars. Gatsby achieves unheard-of calorie reduction while maintaining mouthwatering indulgence with EPG’s GMO-free, plant-based alternative fat technology. EPG eliminates up to 92% of calories from fat, with no compromise in taste or texture. Containing fewer than half the calories of regular chocolate bars and about one-quarter of the sugar, Gatsby Chocolate bars are available in milk and dark chocolate styles. “Just like we did with ice cream, we’re reimagining and reinventing the chocolate bar with Gatsby Chocolate, creating a product for consumers that delivers on taste, texture and health,” said Doug Bouton, CEO and founder of Gatsby Chocolate and co-founder of Halo Top Ice Cream. “We tapped into the most important technology to hit the food industry in decades when we discovered Epogee’s revolutionary ingredient innovation.” A 2.8-ounce bar of Gatsby’s milk or dark chocolate retails for a suggested $3.99.
thegazette.com

Frydae brings salty and sweet to Marion location

MARION — A new restaurant has brought salty and sweet treats under one roof in the Uptown Marion district. Frydae, 743 10th St., opened June 8. After thinking about opening a cheese store and a charcuterie business in the storefront Kelsie Hoth has owned with her husband for three years, the idea was sparked for the aptly-named combination of street french fries and ice cream.

