Deputy Jailer Jailed

For a second time last week, a now-dismissed officer at the Darlington County jail has been arrested by the State Law Enforcement Division. Ron Stephone Miller, 31, was charged with furnishing contraband to an inmate, along with misconduct in office, SLED said in a news release. SLED agents arrested Miller for allegedly repeatedly providing a cellphone to an inmate at the Darlington County Prison Camp. He also is accused of accepting money from inmates and from family members of inmates at the facility. Jail records indicate the offenses allegedly took place last year. SLED investigated the case at the request of the S.C. Department of Corrections. Jail records show Miller was booked into the jail July 15 and released within half an hour after posting a total of $5,000 bond.