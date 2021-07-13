Cancel
Law Enforcement

Deputy Jailer Jailed

By Jay Zimmer
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people are under arrest for allegedly bringing drugs into the Henderson County Detention Center. Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force Detectives say inmate Colby Pruitt enticed Deputy Jailer Jason Evans with a chance to make 200 dollars. Evans was to meet someone for a package of tobacco which also contained about...

