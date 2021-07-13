Dr. Charles Boyd is Saving Faces Beyond Metro Detroit

Dr. Charles Boyd ‘feeds his soul’ by traveling to Kenya to perform surgery on children with cleft lips and palates. As a facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Charles Boyd has crafted the smiles of countless men and women around Metro Detroit, however, one of the most memorable smiles he’s seen belonged to a woman in Kenya. She was the mother of a baby on whom he performed cleft-palate surgery two years ago. “I brought her baby to her and it was such an amazing experience to see how happy she was to see his face,” recalls Boyd. “I remember her saying through tears, ‘My baby looks so handsome.’”