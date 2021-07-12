Raymond A. Hefley, 58, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home in Vandalia. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16, at Griffith Cemetery, rural Brownstown, with Pastor Joe Lawson officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Miller Funeral Home. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.