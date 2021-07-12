Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandalia, IL

Raymond A. Hefley, 58, of Vandalia

By Editor
Leader-Union
 16 days ago

Raymond A. Hefley, 58, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home in Vandalia. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16, at Griffith Cemetery, rural Brownstown, with Pastor Joe Lawson officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Miller Funeral Home. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

www.leaderunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vandalia, IL
Obituaries
City
Vandalia, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Brownstown, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miller Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy