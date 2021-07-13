Tea Erasure Poetry from Dynastic Verse
Erasure poetry is a subgenre of found poetry which eliminates pre-existing text to compose a poem. As rules governing respective poetry styles (haiku, haibun, free verse, sonnets, sestinas, etc.) vary, there are also rules within found poetry which can be kept or broken according to the poet. Erasure poetry—often called blackout poetry or white-out poetry—typically takes a page (either from an unknown or credited source) and will blackout or white-out words (hence the names) in order to leave a few words on the page.
