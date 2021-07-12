Best inflatable pools for the kids to play in this summer

When the weather heats up, many parts wonder how soon they can you expose their baby or toddler to a pool or the ocean. Or when they should teach them how to swim. Given the risk of drowning, probably sooner than you think. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that all children over one year old learn to swim. More specifically, they recommend that children should learn basic swim skills: entering the water, coming to the surface, turning around, propelling through the water for at least 25 yards and being able to exit the water. Note these are not skills that will come at year one. Most children can swim well around 5-6 years of age. You should never submerge a child under three – an infant can drown in an inch or two of water in less than 30 seconds, so it’s imperative to be very aware anytime your child is in or near water.