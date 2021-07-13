Playbook Podcast | How to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion with Vodafone’s Claire Harvey

Video Audiences and Advertisers Now Have the Cross-TV Intelligence Needed to Support Responsible Media Buying and Planning and to Combat Misinformation. Until now, TV audiences and advertisers had little way of knowing if the news content they were exposed to when watching TV or promoting their brands was biased. This is an increasingly dire problem because of the substantial evidence that biased content plays a big role in media consumer polarization and is damaging to brands that appear next to it. Today, with the release of its New TV Reliability and Bias Ratings solution, Ad Fontes Media, the leader in media bias intelligence, provides a robust and actionable solution for all. The solution is integrated into Ad Fontes Media’s Ad Apex solution suite, which was created to ensure easy access to the media bias intelligence needed to inform smart media planning and buying decisions across all digital channels.