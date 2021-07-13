Playbook Podcast | How to foster a culture of diversity and inclusion with Vodafone’s Claire Harvey
SportsPro senior contributor Matt Rogan talks to Claire Harvey MBE, former Paralympian turned global inclusion lead at telecoms brand Vodafone. They talk about how to do better in the complex and sensitive area of inclusion and diversity, drawing on Claire’s experience in sport, business and beyond to try and set a path through new social norms and expectations. They also identify some positive steps that any organisation can take to improve their practices and their culture, and a few strong examples of where sport is getting things right.www.sportspromedia.com
Comments / 0