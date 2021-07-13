Detectors for Gas Chromatography

Xiao Lin, Hao Hu, Sajan Easo, Yi Yang, Yichen Shen, Kezhen Yin, Michele Piero Blago, Ido Kaminer, Baile Zhang, Hongsheng Chen, John Joannopoulos, Marin Soljačić, Yu Luo. The Cherenkov effect enables a valuable tool, known as the Cherenkov detector, to identify high-energy particles via the measurement of the Cherenkov cone. However, the sensitivity and momentum coverage of such detectors are intrinsically limited by the refractive index of the host material. Especially, identifying particles with energy above multiple gigaelectronvolts requires host materials with a near-unity refractive index, which are often limited to large and bulky gas chambers. Overcoming this fundamental material limit is important for future particle detectors yet remains a long-standing scientific challenge. Here, we propose a different paradigm for Cherenkov detectors that utilizes the broadband angular filter made from stacks of variable one-dimensional photonic crystals. Owing to the Brewster effect, the angular filter is transparent only to Cherenkov photons from a precise incident angle, and particle identification is achieved by mapping each Cherenkov angle to the peak-intensity position of transmitted photons in the detection plane. This unique property of the angular filter is exceptionally beneficial to Cherenkov detection as it enables the realization of a non-dispersive pseudo refractive index over the entire visible spectrum. Moreover, such a pseudo refractive index can be flexibly tuned to arbitrary values, including those close to unity. Our angular-selective Brewster paradigm offers a feasible solution to implement compact and highly sensitive Cherenkov detectors especially in beam lines and it can cover a wide momentum range using readily available dielectric materials.
