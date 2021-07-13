Sequencing the Microbiome: Five Recent Advances

During the last century, mankind launched a war against microbes and medicine scored big with the discovery of antimicrobials. These treatments saved and continue saving millions of lives every year. However, at the time we developed these armed forces we did not have the understanding how important the microbiome is to our health, and how these new weapons harm our own lines of defense. With the trillions of microbes that call us home, we form a strong coalition that few enemies dare to fight. However, given successes of modern medicine, we forgot to care for our most intimate friends. And the recent pandemic has further fueled germophobic habits associated with modern life. Besides frequent antibiotic exposure, poor dietary choices take a toll on our microbes that protect us from invasion of pathogens and provide us with vitamins and metabolites that are key to sustain health. With a growing understanding of the importance of the microbiome for immune maturation and organismal health it is time to end the relentless war on our microbes. We may have lost some of our intimate friends in this battle already, but it is not too late to reinforce this alliance to regain to old strength.