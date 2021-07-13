SCRI poll: Some New Yorkers emerge from COVID-19 heavier, some depressed and some with a new hobby

LOUDONVILLE — Since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in this state, 49 percent of New Yorkers gained weight, 38 percent say they got in better shape, 51 percent felt depressed and 44 percent say they developed a new interest or hobby, according to a poll by the Siena College Research Institute.

“As most New Yorkers emerge from the coronavirus nightmare, some heavier, some in better shape and some dealing with mental health effects, most are comfortable spending time with friends, going to the beach or finally taking a vacation,” said SCRI’s Director, Don Levy.

Sixty-eight percent of New Yorkers think the worst of the pandemic is over while 17 percent think the worst is yet to come. Half think the state will see a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

As for recreation:

39 percent are very comfortable and 39 percent somewhat comfortable with going on vacation in the U.S.

17 percent are very comfortable and 22 percent are somewhat comfortable with going on vacation outside the U.S.

49 percent are very comfortable and 31 percent are somewhat comfortable going to a beach or lakefront

27 percent are very comfortable and 30 percent are somewhat comfortable going to an indoor theater

28 percent are very comfortable and 31 percent are somewhat comfortable attending a professional sporting event

38 percent are very comfortable and 39 percent are somewhat comfortable eating at an indoor restaurant

34 percent are very comfortable and 34 percent are somewhat comfortable going to the grocery store without a mask

49 percent are very comfortable and 35 percent are somewhat comfortable having friends over

26 percent are very comfortable and 35 percent are somewhat comfortable being in large crowds without masks

Seventy-three percent of New Yorkers say they are vaccinated with another 10 percent saying they plan to get the shot. Fourteen percent say they will not get vaccinated with 21 precent of Republicans and 6 percent of Democrats refusing.

“While the vast majority are at least somewhat comfortable with summer activities like going to the beach or entertaining friends, only small majorities are comfortable seeing a movie at an indoor theater, attending a professional sporting event or being in a public space around many people that may or may not be wearing a mask,” Levy said.

At the same time, 47 percent are somewhat or very worried about they or a family member will become sick with coronavirus.

Seventy-six percent think it somewhat or very likely that many New Yorkers will continue to work remotely and 71 percent expect public schools will reopen to full in-person instruction without teachers or students wearing masks.

“Looking to the fall, New Yorkers provide a mixed bag of hopefulness, concern and a recognition of a new world as we try to put the worst of the coronavirus behind us,” Levy said. “While we haven’t made it back to living like we did prior to COVID-19, we’ve come a long way. At the end of last summer, only 34 percent thought the worst is over, today 68 percent say so. The pandemic may be on the run and with 73 percent telling us that they have been vaccinated, many New Yorkers are getting back to who and what they enjoy, but the memories of this dark period won’t soon be left completely behind.”

This Siena College Poll was conducted June 16-29 by random telephone calls to 404 New York. There is a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points