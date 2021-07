The team announced Saturday that it signed Sam Houston outfielder Colton Cowser, the No. 5 overall pick in last weekend’s Major League Baseball draft. Cowser, 21, signed for $4.9 million, according to MLB Network, below the slot value of $6,180,700. The Orioles also signed second-round pick Connor Norby, a second baseman from East Carolina, on Friday for $1.7 million, below the slot of $1.81 million recommended for the pick. The Orioles can transfer those savings on to bonuses for their other draft picks.