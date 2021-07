Vivo is coming to Netflix on August 6th and the animated movie is an animated musical adventure featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda as Vivo, a rainforest “honey bear,” who plays music to the crowds with his owner Andrés. The story has Vivo helping his owner come up with a love letter of a song to present to Marta Sandoval and then deliver it with the help of Gabi. There are a lot of great actors, but we are most excited to hear Nicole Byer as a spoonbill! We have a song clip from one of the all-new songs from Lin-Manual Miranada called “Keep the Beat” which gives you a feel for the upcoming Vivo movie.