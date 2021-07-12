Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

She wanted to make a “timeless album,” says Billie Eilish about “Happier Than Ever,” which will be released on July 30. She does so in a new video interview that went online today. It is particularly interesting that Eilish then mentions very classic inspirations: namely Julie London, Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee. This retro reference also fits the artwork of the album and the staging of the video interview: After defining with her debut what contemporary pop sound is and bringing phenomena such as ASMR sounds into the mainstream, her focus is now on the great idols that shaped her in her childhood. And on the aesthetics of that time.