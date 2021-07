First it was the National Basketball Association and China. Now it is the Major League Baseball and China. Both have mixed politics with sports and taken questionable stances that seem to be contradictory. Both leagues are led by commissioners who could be described as panderers — claiming to support American ideals but whose actions indicate they don’t. In October 2019, the Houston Rockets’ general manager, Daryl Morey, on Twitter expressed support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters. It would seem innocent and appropriate enough — given Americans’ love of freedom.