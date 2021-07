EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday was a busy day for reports coming out of the USDA in Washington. First came the July World Agricultural Supply and Demand estimates yesterday morning. That report increased U.S. corn production for this year to 15.165 billion bushels—up 175 million bushels from last month based on projected plantings of 92.7 million acres and yields of 179 and a half bushels an acre. That also increased ending stocks to almost 1.4 billion bushels-up from 1.35 billion in the June report. The report also lowered the expected farm gate average corn price this year to $5.60 a bushel—down a dime from June. The soybean numbers were pretty much the same from last month—yields of just over 4.4 billion bushels on per acre yields of 50.8 bushels. That also meant ending stocks stayed the same at 155 million bushels. The only thing that changed for soybeans was the price—now estimated to be down 15 cents this year to $13.70 a bushel.