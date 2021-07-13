Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Mykonos vs Santorini: 2 of the Most Luxurious Islands in the World

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMykonos and Santorini are without any doubt the most popular islands in Greece. It’s no coincidence that they are featured in most Top10 lists worldwide. Every year, thousands of tourists visit both islands as they offer breathtaking views to the open sea, stunning scenery, crystal clear blue waters for swimming, traditional Mediterranean cuisine, picturesque white houses with blue domes, sandy beaches, luxurious accommodation, vibrant beach bars, and much more. Moreover, Mykonos and Santorini are also visited by some of the most famous global celebrities around the world, who often become an attraction on their own.

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santorini#Restaurants#Sandy Beaches#Top10#Mediterranean#Greek#Nightlife Parties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Country
Greece
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TravelPosted by
Forbes

What Is The Best Cruise Line For Your Money?

Ocean cruises are one of the best ways to explore multiple Caribbean islands or the Pacific Northwest without the hassles of booking numerous flights, hotel rooms and rental cars. With so many cruise lines to choose from, finding the best cruise for your money can be challenging. Royal Caribbean (Best...
TravelPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Rick Steves' Europe - Greek Islands: Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes

Https://schedule.wttw.com/episodes/450410/Rick-Steves--Europe/Greek-Islands-Santorini-Mykonos-and-Rhodes/. Rick island-hops through the Aegean, sampling three classic Greek getaways - Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes - and basking in their dramatic beauty. He tours ancient ruins, traces the vestiges of the Crusaders, samples rustic cuisine, savors classic Greek-island views, and compares beaches - from the ultimate party beach to idyllic quiet hideaways. And he shows how a cruise ship can be an efficient way to link up great island stopovers.
Travelsouthfloridareporter.com

5 Most Beautiful Greek Islands To Visit In 2021

Summer is here, kids are on holiday and you may be off work, for a little bit of time. You want to capitalize on the time with the most worthwhile experiences you can find before getting back to the busyness of work and life. With so many options including sports, shopping, catching up on the shows you have missed all year, there is one that may maximize your enjoyment. What is it? Traveling.
Worldluxurytravelmagazine.com

Exclusive Bosphorus Summer at Six Senses Kocataş Mansions

Six Senses Kocataş Mansions, Istanbul, is inviting guests to enjoy a unique culinary journey during an exclusive summer escape on the Bosphorus. Located in the stylish Sariyer district of Istanbul’s European side, the resort offers an urban retreat in heritage mansions surrounded by laurel trees. To celebrate the summer season, a special summer offer includes complimentary breakfast and dinner, Earth Lab workshop, and a choice of half-price spa treatments.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

8 Best Summer Holiday Destinations in 2021

Every year comes a time when you can just take a deep breath and finally enjoy your well-deserved summer vacation. It is the moment that everyone eagerly awaits. However, before taking a break from your everyday life, you have to sit and surf the net looking for the best destinations, discount codes for airlines, accommodation, and many more.
Relationship Adviceluxurytravelmagazine.com

Suite to Water in Seconds at These Luxury Resorts

While most were opting in for private villas during the pandemic, now that we’re easing back into travel, travelers can enjoy unique poolside and oceanside suites with direct water access. From Key West to St. Lucia, travelers can go from bed into the pool or salt water in .5 seconds – talk about the ultimate summer splash!
Lifestyleonemileatatime.com

Review: Canaves Oia Epitome Santorini

A Perfect American Airlines Transatlantic Business Class Flight. We spent five nights in Santorini at Canaves Oia Epitome. This is a spectacular property — I’d guess that this is easily one of the best hotels on the Greek islands, and one of my 10 favorite hotels I’ve ever stayed at. This hotel is so intimate, has incredible service, and it felt like an Aman, only better.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

IHG to open Intercontinental Resort in Montenegro

IHG Hotels and Resorts has announced plans for its first Intercontinental property in the Balkan country of Montenegro. InterContinental Resort Amma, Canj – Montenegro is set to open in the autumn of 2023, and will overlook the Adriatic Sea from its location on the Biserna Obala (Pearl Coast). Facilities will...
Yosemite National Park, CAluxurytravelmagazine.com

The Yosemite Excursion at Chateau du Sureau, a Relais and Chateaux

The Yosemite Excursion at Château du Sureau combines Five Diamond luxury with breathing natural beauty amidst the green foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains. The inspired nature outing experience includes a private Yosemite trip for two with gourmet picnic lunch, two-night stay, seasonal welcome beverage upon arrival, and breakfast for two each morning.
Public HealthTaylor Daily Press

Rise of epidemics in Kovit, Mykonos: Curfew order on Greek island to return until July 26. There is no music in bars, restaurants and clubs

A The rise of “anxiety” In Govit-19 cases a Mykonos, Is one of the most popular tourist destinations Greece, Has provoked counter-measures by the Athens government to control the situation. A Curfew 5pm, traffic ban from 1am to 6pm, in addition to the ringing ban Music For bars, restaurants and nightclubs. These measures as explained by the Deputy Minister of Civil Defense Nicos Hartalias, Acts immediately and lasts until July 26.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

GHM Plans a Chedi for the Red Sea at El Gouna

GHM has signed an agreement to unveil another Chedi hotel, this time on the Red Sea at El Gouna in Egypt. The new hotel -- The Chedi El Gouna, Red Sea, Egypt -- is to be developed on the foundation of an existing, 86-key charming beachfront property. It will be perfected by The Chedi’s signature Asian aesthetics of timeless design.
Smithonian

The History of the World’s First Cruise Ship Built Solely for Luxurious Travel

Shipping magnate Albert Ballin had a vision. He saw a future of leisurely sea travel available to anyone willing to pay the price of a ticket. The late-19th century director of the Hamburg-Amerikanische Packetfahrt-Actien-Gesellschaft (HAPAG), or Hamburg-America Line, knew the future of the company rested beyond shipping cargo across the Atlantic.
Travelluxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Discounts At Four Seasons Resort Maldives

Four Seasons Hotels have two main resorts in the Maldives; Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. We can help you get a better deal at both!. Spoiler alert! To get the best deal or discount at a Four Seasons hotel, book...
Travelluxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Hilton Resorts In The Caribbean

What are the 10 best Hilton hotels and beach resorts in the Caribbean? Hilton has some brilliant hotels and resorts and includes the luxury brands of Waldorf Astoria, LXR Hotel & Resorts, and Conrad. The best way to get a discount at a Hilton hotel is to book with an elite Preferred Partner Impresario agency like our luxury travel concierge. See what our clients say about us and how thrilled they are with the extra benefits we provide at no extra cost.
WorldBe My Travel Muse

Your One-Stop Dreamy Santorini Guide

Idyllic blue-domed churches, breezy sea views, sparkling sunsets, and colorful beaches all await you in Santorini. No doubt you’ve seen the “no filter needed” social media humble-brags about the charming scenes of this picturesque Greek island all over the place. In case you just can’t wait any longer for your slice of Grecian heaven, we’ve got everything you need to begin planning your Santorini getaway with this perfect guide.
LifestyleTwo Monkeys Travel

5 Best Things to do in La Graciosa, Spain [with Suggested Tours]

Are you planning to travel to La Graciosa, Spain soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in La Graciosa with suggested tours!. A volcanic island located in the Canary Islands of Spain, Graciosa, or La Graciosa is just 2 km north of Lanzarote island. Since the island is small, it’s ideal for a day trip tour from Lanzarote. Its beaches are less crowded and offer the same beauty as the other beaches on the nearby islands. Read more about this short guide to know what are the other places you can visit on La Graciosa.
Travelkitchenmelee.com

Sail To Paradise

If you love the ocean then you will definitely love this dare. I dare you to do something out of the ordinary. What’s that you say? Set Sail To Paradise, that’s what. The Caribbean is beautiful for sailing and I highly recommend the “gems I call home“. Dominica, Anguilla, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy