Mykonos vs Santorini: 2 of the Most Luxurious Islands in the World
Mykonos and Santorini are without any doubt the most popular islands in Greece. It’s no coincidence that they are featured in most Top10 lists worldwide. Every year, thousands of tourists visit both islands as they offer breathtaking views to the open sea, stunning scenery, crystal clear blue waters for swimming, traditional Mediterranean cuisine, picturesque white houses with blue domes, sandy beaches, luxurious accommodation, vibrant beach bars, and much more. Moreover, Mykonos and Santorini are also visited by some of the most famous global celebrities around the world, who often become an attraction on their own.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
Comments / 0