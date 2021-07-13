Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cinedigm Hires Jennifer Soltesz as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Soltesz as the Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. Soltesz will be the primary business lead for new partnership engagements, such as channel, platform and advertising partners, for the Digital Networks group. Her position will ensure cross-functional communication and coordination between multiple departments at Cinedigm, including sales, marketing and legal, as Soltesz evaluates new opportunities and manages the deal pipeline of potential partnerships to scale the digital business.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinedigm Corp#Linkedin#Advertising#Streetinsider Premium#Cidm#Digital Networks#Ott#Epix#Sec#Stocktwits#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businessfoodmanufacturing.com

Utz Brands Appoints New CFO, COO, CPO

HANOVER, PA — Utz Brands, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced several changes to its executive management team on July 26. The announcements reflect the company’s ongoing process of evaluating capabilities needed in its management team to better position Utz for its next phase of growth.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Vizsla Appoints VP Business Development and Strategy

(VZLA-TSX-V) VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Michael Pettingell has joined the Company in the role of VP of Business Development and Strategy. Mr. Pettingell is a geologist with over 10...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Umoja Biopharma Expands Management Team With Key Hires In Research And Business Development

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umoja Biopharma, an oncology company leveraging its proprietary integrated technologies to reprogram immune cells in vivo to create next-generation immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointments of three new hires in the company's research and business development functions, including Bruce Kerwin, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Process and Product Development, Ryan Larson, Ph.D. as Vice President and Head of Translational Science, and Mike Fitzpatrick as Vice President of Business Development and Operations.
Businessprweek.com

Bladonmore hires former Superbrands business development lead

Liz Silvester joins Bladonmore in the new role of development director and will be responsible for the strategic development of wider business functions and driving growth. She is the first senior hire of the consultancy's new chief executive, Richard Carpenter, and will report to him. Silvester was head of business...
Businessaithority.com

Otonomo Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Growth and Expansion Trajectory

Otonomo Technologies, a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, announced the appointment of Anders Truelsen as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the newly appointed CRO, Truelsen will build a sustainable sales and revenue pipeline for Otonomo’s next phase of growth and expansion. An accomplished business executive...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cypress Development Provides Update On The Clayton Valley Lithium Project's Pilot Plant And Appointment Of Vice President, Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. ( TSX-V: CYP ) ( OTCQB: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it is nearing completion of the assembly of its pilot plant; and all major components are on site including the Chemionex portion of the process. The Company is awaiting the arrival of key electrical subcomponents, delayed due to supply constraints related to Covid-19. The claystone samples have been collected and are currently undergoing preparation and analysis at Cypress' Tonopah, Nevada site prior to its shipment to the Amargosa Valley, Nevada pilot plant site. Cypress is planning to commission the pilot plant in August.
Businessmartechseries.com

Jumio Announces Anna Convery as Chief Marketing Officer

Addition of CMO position underscores company’s continued and amplified growth in the digital identity space and ability to attract innovative, top-caliber talent. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, announced the addition of Anna Convery as chief marketing officer. Convery joins Jumio from Radware, a...
Businessmartechseries.com

Paubox Expands Leadership Team with New VP of Marketing

Email security provider adds seasoned marketing expert to catalyze company growth. Paubox, the leader in HIPAA compliant email, announces the appointment of Cailin Pitcher as the company’s new vice president of marketing. With nearly 20 years of experience in marketing leadership, Pitcher will play a key part in marketing Paubox’s solutions and accelerating the company’s growth trajectory.
Businessfb101.com

Fine Wine Négociant Demeine Estates Announces Scott Diaz as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Marketing

Demeine Estates, a Napa Valley-based négociant of fine wines, is. pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Diaz as Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Marketing. A wine industry marketing veteran, Scott will be instrumental in providing strategic vision and marketing leadership for Demeine Estates, implementing innovative omni-channel marketing and sales campaigns, along with executing both consumer and trade activations. In addition, Scott will support future business development strategy and recruitment of new producers, both domestic and international. This hiring comes at an exciting growth period for Demeine Estates, as the company welcomed ten fine wine sales leaders to the team last month.
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

IPG DXTRA's Talbot Shifts to MSL

Lisa Talbot, who was chief strategy officer for IPG DXTRA's health unit, has joined MSL US as chief client officer, a new post at the Publicis Groupe unit. Based in New York, she will report to CEO Diana Littman and oversee the firm’s practice leads. “Lisa is an extraordinary business...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cipherloc Appoints Heltzel Vice President of Business Development

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ('Cipherloc'), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today announced the appointment of John Heltzel as Vice President of Business Development. 'John is a proven business development leader with extensive experience in the encryption sector and has had success...
Businessaithority.com

(ISC)² Appoints Amy Eubanks as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Professional Development

(ISC)2 – the world’s largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced the appointment of Amy Eubanks as executive vice president, strategy and professional development. Eubanks will drive organization-wide strategy and global education product innovation strategies and professional development experiences for (ISC)2 members and other cybersecurity professionals at all stages of their careers.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Joined Aimbridge Hospitality as Vice President of Development and Retention

Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading multinational hospitality company, has announced they have hired Valerie McCormick to fill the role of Vice President of Development and Retention. In this role, McCormick will work directly with Senior Vice President of Development, Justin Magazine, to lead retention effor ts. She will identify and pursue...
Businessloudounnow.com

Bendza Named Telos EVP, CFO

TelosCorporation has appointed Mark Bendza as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Bendza previously served as vice president in charge of investor relations at Honeywell International Inc. He has more than 20 years of experience with global companies in investor relations, business development, financial planning, analysis, financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
Businessaithority.com

BitTitan Appoints Craig McDonogh As Vice President Of Marketing

The former vice president of marketing for Perspectium brings over 30 years of service management experience to the growing cloud enablement company. BitTitan, a global leader in migrations and managed services automation with its family of solutions including MigrationWiz®, Voleer® and Perspectium®, today announced Craig McDonogh as its vice president of marketing. McDonogh’s appointment comes following BitTitan’s acquisition of Perspectium in June.
BusinessGreater Milwaukee Today

Guardian Software Systems announces vice president

OCONOMOWOC — Guardian Software Systems announced the appointment of Gene Stevens as Guardian’s new vice president of sales and marketing. “We are thrilled to welcome Gene into this expanded role,” said Steve Hoppe, CEO of Guardian Software Systems. “He has been an indispensable member of our team, and his depth of experience and thorough understanding of today’s foundries and the future of the industry positions him well for the job.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Visby Medical Makes Strategic Hires To Continue Business Development

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visby Medical, a leading medical diagnostic company, announced three strategic new hires - Mark Ibison as Chief Financial Officer, Christopher J. Jowett as Chief Commercial Officer and Alicia Zuiker as Chief People Officer. All three will join the executive leadership team to address key areas of growth and development for the company and its signature diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and sexual health. "In the last year, Visby Medical has seen exponential growth with our innovative PCR technology," said Adam de la Zerda, CEO of Visby Medical. "We're delighted to have Mark, Christopher and Alicia join the team as each of these leaders brings unique experiences and acumen that will help Visby achieve its business goals."
BusinessGrand Rapids Business Journal

ADAC Automotive hires executive vice president and CFO

A locally based tier one automotive supplier hired an industry veteran to lead its finance and commercial teams. Cascade Township-based ADAC Automotive said last week that it appointed Cristian Baretti as its new executive vice president and CFO. He will join ADAC’s executive team and report directly to Jeff Dolbee, ADAC Automotive president.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Sigilon Therapeutics Appoints Ajay Rai, M.B.A., As Senior Vice President, Head Of Business Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) - Get Report, a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced the appointment of Ajay Rai, M.B.A., as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development. Most recently, Mr. Rai served as Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Alliance Management at Frequency Therapeutics where he was responsible for evolving the company's overall business and corporate strategy and played an integral role in executing several financing rounds, including an Initial Public Offering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy