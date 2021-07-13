Cinedigm Hires Jennifer Soltesz as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. ( TSX-V: CYP ) ( OTCQB: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it is nearing completion of the assembly of its pilot plant; and all major components are on site including the Chemionex portion of the process. The Company is awaiting the arrival of key electrical subcomponents, delayed due to supply constraints related to Covid-19. The claystone samples have been collected and are currently undergoing preparation and analysis at Cypress' Tonopah, Nevada site prior to its shipment to the Amargosa Valley, Nevada pilot plant site. Cypress is planning to commission the pilot plant in August.