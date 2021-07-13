Cinedigm Hires Jennifer Soltesz as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Soltesz as the Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. Soltesz will be the primary business lead for new partnership engagements, such as channel, platform and advertising partners, for the Digital Networks group. Her position will ensure cross-functional communication and coordination between multiple departments at Cinedigm, including sales, marketing and legal, as Soltesz evaluates new opportunities and manages the deal pipeline of potential partnerships to scale the digital business.www.streetinsider.com
