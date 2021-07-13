Cancel
iQIYI's (IQ) Proprietary DRM Technology Achieves China Patent Excellence Award

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that the 22nd World Intellectual Property Office "“ China National Intellectual Property Administration (WIPO-CNIPA) has honoured the Company's proprietary "Digital Rights Management (DRM) Key Storage and Reading Method and System" with a China Patent Excellence Award for Chinese Outstanding Patented Invention & Industrial Design. Awarded annually by CNIPA in association with WIPO, the award recognizes outstanding achievements in the protection of intellectual property (IP) rights.

