iQIYI's (IQ) Proprietary DRM Technology Achieves China Patent Excellence Award
iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that the 22nd World Intellectual Property Office "" China National Intellectual Property Administration (WIPO-CNIPA) has honoured the Company's proprietary "Digital Rights Management (DRM) Key Storage and Reading Method and System" with a China Patent Excellence Award for Chinese Outstanding Patented Invention & Industrial Design. Awarded annually by CNIPA in association with WIPO, the award recognizes outstanding achievements in the protection of intellectual property (IP) rights.
