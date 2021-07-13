Pratt & Whitney Surpasses 800 GTF Engine Orders in 2021 (RTX)
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced the company has booked more than 800 orders and commitments for GTF engines since the beginning of 2021. Customers that have selected GTF-powered aircraft include Frontier Airlines, Volaris, Air France, Delta Air Lines, and, most recently, AerCap.www.streetinsider.com
