Pratt & Whitney Surpasses 800 GTF Engine Orders in 2021 (RTX)

Lockheed Martin might not be the only benefactor if the Federal Trade Commission allows the company to buy rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne. The acquisition will leave the U.S. without an independent rocket supplier at a time when Congress is pushing to eliminate Russian-made engines for U.S. rockets. Enter Ursa Major Technologies, a Colorado-based rocket startup that says it can 3D print and assemble small rockets in a matter of days, and is now working to scale its technology to build even larger ones.