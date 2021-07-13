Cancel
Induced TRIM21 ISGylation by IFN-β enhances p62 ubiquitination to prevent its autophagosome targeting

By Jie Jin, Xianbin Meng, Yi Huo, Haiteng Deng
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tripartite motif-containing protein 21 (TRIM21) plays important roles in autophagy and innate immunity. Here, we found that HECT and RLD domain containing E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 5 (HERC5), as an interferon-stimulated gene 15 (ISG15) E3 ligase, catalyzes the ISGylation of TRIM21 at the Lys260 and Lys279 residues. Moreover, IFN-β also induces TRIM21 ISGylation at multiple lysine residues, thereby enhancing its E3 ligase activity for K63-linkage-specific ubiquitination and resulting in increased levels of TRIM21 and p62 K63-linked ubiquitination. The K63-linked ubiquitination of p62 at Lys7 prevents its self-oligomerization and targeting to the autophagosome. Taken together, our study suggests that the ISGylation of TRIM21 plays a vital role in regulating self-oligomerization and localization of p62 in the autophagy induced by IFN-β.

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
PhysicsNature.com

Crystal and electronic facet analysis of ultrafine NiP particles by solid-state NMR nanocrystallography

Structural and morphological control of crystalline nanoparticles is crucial in the field of heterogeneous catalysis and the development of “reaction specific” catalysts. To achieve this, colloidal chemistry methods are combined with ab initio calculations in order to define the reaction parameters, which drive chemical reactions to the desired crystal nucleation and growth path. Key in this procedure is the experimental verification of the predicted crystal facets and their corresponding electronic structure, which in case of nanostructured materials becomes extremely difficult. Here, by employing 31P solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance aided by advanced density functional theory calculations to obtain and assign the Knight shifts, we succeed in determining the crystal and electronic structure of the terminating surfaces of ultrafine Ni2P nanoparticles at atomic scale resolution. Our work highlights the potential of ssNMR nanocrystallography as a unique tool in the emerging field of facet-engineered nanocatalysts.
ScienceNature.com

Enhancing sub-bandgap external quantum efficiency by photomultiplication for narrowband organic near-infrared photodetectors

Detection of electromagnetic signals for applications such as health, product quality monitoring or astronomy requires highly responsive and wavelength selective devices. Photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors have been shown to achieve high quantum efficiencies mainly in the visible range. Much less research has been focused on realizing near-infrared narrowband devices. Here, we demonstrate fully vacuum-processed narrow- and broadband photomultiplication-type organic photodetectors. Devices are based on enhanced hole injection leading to a maximum external quantum efficiency of almost 2000% at −10 V for the broadband device. The photomultiplicative effect is also observed in the charge-transfer state absorption region. By making use of an optical cavity device architecture, we enhance the charge-transfer response and demonstrate a wavelength tunable narrowband photomultiplication-type organic photodetector with external quantum efficiencies superior to those of pin-devices. The presented concept can further improve the performance of photodetectors based on the absorption of charge-transfer states, which were so far limited by the low external quantum efficiency provided by these devices.
ScienceNature.com

Non-flipping DNA glycosylase AlkD scans DNA without formation of a stable interrogation complex

The multi-step base excision repair (BER) pathway is initiated by a set of enzymes, known as DNA glycosylases, able to scan DNA and detect modified bases among a vast number of normal bases. While DNA glycosylases in the BER pathway generally bend the DNA and flip damaged bases into lesion specific pockets, the HEAT-like repeat DNA glycosylase AlkD detects and excises bases without sequestering the base from the DNA helix. We show by single-molecule tracking experiments that AlkD scans DNA without forming a stable interrogation complex. This contrasts with previously studied repair enzymes that need to flip bases into lesion-recognition pockets and form stable interrogation complexes. Moreover, we show by design of a loss-of-function mutant that the bimodality in scanning observed for the structural homologue AlkF is due to a key structural differentiator between AlkD and AlkF; a positively charged β-hairpin able to protrude into the major groove of DNA.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.
PhysicsNature.com

Detecting photoelectrons from spontaneously formed excitons

Excitons, quasiparticles of electrons and holes bound by Coulombic attraction, are created transiently by light and play an important role in optoelectronics, photovoltaics and photosynthesis. They are also predicted to form spontaneously in a small-gap semiconductor or a semimetal, leading to a Bose–Einstein condensate at low temperature, but there has not been any direct evidence of this effect so far. Here we detect the photoemission signal from spontaneously formed excitons in a debated excitonic insulator candidate, Ta2NiSe5. Our symmetry-selective angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy reveals a characteristic excitonic feature above the transition temperature, which provides detailed properties of excitons, such as the anisotropic Bohr radius. The present result provides evidence for so-called preformed excitons and guarantees the excitonic insulator nature of Ta2NiSe5 at low temperature.
ChemistryNature.com

Large-scale phenotyping of 1,000 fungal strains for the degradation of non-natural, industrial compounds

Fungal biotechnology is set to play a keystone role in the emerging bioeconomy, notably to address pollution issues arising from human activities. Because they preserve biological diversity, Biological Resource Centres are considered as critical infrastructures to support the development of biotechnological solutions. Here, we report the first large-scale phenotyping of more than 1,000 fungal strains with evaluation of their growth and degradation potential towards five industrial, human-designed and recalcitrant compounds, including two synthetic dyes, two lignocellulose-derived compounds and a synthetic plastic polymer. We draw a functional map over the phylogenetic diversity of Basidiomycota and Ascomycota, to guide the selection of fungal taxa to be tested for dedicated biotechnological applications. We evidence a functional diversity at all taxonomic ranks, including between strains of a same species. Beyond demonstrating the tremendous potential of filamentous fungi, our results pave the avenue for further functional exploration to solve the ever-growing issue of ecosystems pollution.
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
ChemistryNature.com

Pure spin photocurrent in non-centrosymmetric crystals: bulk spin photovoltaic effect

Spin current generators are critical components for spintronics-based information processing. In this work, we theoretically and computationally investigate the bulk spin photovoltaic (BSPV) effect for creating DC spin current under light illumination. The only requirement for BSPV is inversion symmetry breaking, thus it applies to a broad range of materials and can be readily integrated with existing semiconductor technologies. The BSPV effect is a cousin of the bulk photovoltaic (BPV) effect, whereby a DC charge current is generated under light. Thanks to the different selection rules on spin and charge currents, a pure spin current can be realized if the system possesses mirror symmetry or inversion-mirror symmetry. The mechanism of BSPV and the role of the electronic relaxation time \(\tau\) are also elucidated. We apply our theory to several distinct materials, including monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides, anti-ferromagnetic bilayer MnBi2Te4, and the surface of topological crystalline insulator cubic SnTe.
ChemistryNature.com

The active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for water gas shift and CO hydrogenation reactions

Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts are used as the industrial catalysts for water gas shift (WGS) and CO hydrogenation to methanol reactions. Herein, via a comprehensive experimental and theoretical calculation study of a series of ZnO/Cu nanocrystals inverse catalysts with well-defined Cu structures, we report that the ZnO–Cu catalysts undergo Cu structure-dependent and reaction-sensitive in situ restructuring during WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions under typical reaction conditions, forming the active sites of CuCu(100)-hydroxylated ZnO ensemble and CuCu(611)Zn alloy, respectively. These results provide insights into the active sites of Cu–ZnO catalysts for the WGS and CO hydrogenation reactions and reveal the Cu structural effects, and offer the feasible guideline for optimizing the structures of Cu–ZnO–Al2O3 catalysts.
ScienceNature.com

Revealing the widespread potential of forests to increase low level cloud cover

Forests play a key role in humanity’s current challenge to mitigate climate change thanks to their capacity to sequester carbon. Preserving and expanding forest cover is considered essential to enhance this carbon sink. However, changing the forest cover can further affect the climate system through biophysical effects. One such effect that is seldom studied is how afforestation can alter the cloud regime, which can potentially have repercussions on the hydrological cycle, the surface radiation budget and on planetary albedo itself. Here we provide a global scale assessment of this effect derived from satellite remote sensing observations. We show that for 67% of sampled areas across the world, afforestation would increase low level cloud cover, which should have a cooling effect on the planet. We further reveal a dependency of this effect on forest type, notably in Europe where needleleaf forests generate more clouds than broadleaf forests.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
ScienceNature.com

Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can induce acute inflammatory response like acute lung inflammation (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to severe progression and mortality. Therapeutics for treatment of SARS-CoV-2-triggered respiratory inflammation are urgent to be discovered. Our previous study shows that Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated the antiviral effects of a Salvia miltiorrhiza compound, Danshensu, in vitro and in vivo, including the mechanism of S protein-mediated virus attachment and entry into target cells. In authentic and pseudo-typed virus assays in vitro, Danshensu displayed a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 with EC50 of 0.97 μM, and potently inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein-pseudo-typed virus (SARS-CoV-2 S) into ACE2-overexpressed HEK-293T cells (IC50 = 0.31 μM) and Vero-E6 cell (IC50 = 4.97 μM). Mice received SARS-CoV-2 S via trachea to induce ALI, while the VSV-G treated mice served as controls. The mice were administered Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg/kg, i.v., once) or Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg·kg-1·d-1, oral administration, for 7 days) before SARS-CoV-2 S infection. We showed that SARS-CoV-2 S infection induced severe inflammatory cell infiltration, severely damaged lung tissue structure, highly expressed levels of inflammatory cytokines, and activated TLR4 and hyperphosphorylation of the NF-κB p65; the high expression of angiotensinogen (AGT) and low expression of ACE2 at the mRNA level in the lung tissue were also observed. Both oral and intravenous pretreatment with Danshensu dose-dependently alleviated the pathological alterations in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 S. This study not only establishes a mouse model of pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 S) induced ALI, but also demonstrates that Danshensu is a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients to inhibit the lung inflammatory response.
CancerNature.com

PGE2-JNK signaling axis non-canonically promotes Gli activation by protecting Gli2 from ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation

Both bench and bedside investigations have challenged the supportive role of Hedgehog (Hh) activity in the progression of colorectal cancers, thus raising a critical need to further deeply determine the contribution of Hh to the growth of colorectal cancer. Combining multiple complementary means, including in vitro and in vivo inflammatory colorectal cancer models, and pathological analysis of clinical colorectal cancer patients samples. We report that colorectal cancer cells hijack prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) to non-canonically promote Hh transcriptional factor Gli activity and Gli-dependent proliferation of colorectal cancer cells in a Smo-independent manner. Mechanistically, PGE2 activates c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK), which in turn enables Gli2 to evade ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation by phosphorylating Gli2 at Thr1546. This study not only presents evidence for understanding the contribution of Hh to colorectal cancers, but also provides a novel molecular portrait underlying how PGE2-activated JNK fine-tunes the evasion of Gli2 from ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation. Therefore, it proposes a rationale for the future evaluation of chemopreventive and selective therapeutic strategies for colorectal cancers by targeting PGE2-JNK-Gli signaling route.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
CancerNature.com

Mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 synergizes with asparaginase in inducing growth suppression in acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells

Asparaginase depletes extracellular asparagine in the blood and is an important treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) due to asparagine auxotrophy of ALL blasts. Unfortunately, resistance occurs and has been linked to expression of the enzyme asparagine synthetase (ASNS), which generates asparagine from intracellular sources. Although TP53 is the most frequently mutated gene in cancer overall, TP53 mutations are rare in ALL. However, TP53 mutation is associated with poor therapy response and occurs at higher frequency in relapsed ALL. The mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 (Eprenetapopt/PRIMA-1Met) is currently being tested in phase II and III clinical trials in several hematological malignancies with mutant TP53. Here we present CEllular Thermal Shift Assay (CETSA) data indicating that ASNS is a direct or indirect target of APR-246 via the active product methylene quinuclidinone (MQ). Furthermore, combination treatment with asparaginase and APR-246 resulted in synergistic growth suppression in ALL cell lines. Our results thus suggest a potential novel treatment strategy for ALL.
ScienceNature.com

MiR-195 inhibits the ubiquitination and degradation of YY1 by Smurf2, and induces EMT and cell permeability of retinal pigment epithelial cells

The dysregulated microRNAs (miRNAs) are involved in diabetic retinopathy progression. Epithelial mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cell permeability are important events in diabetic retinopathy. However, the function and mechanism of miR-195 in EMT and cell permeability in diabetic retinopathy remain largely unclear. Diabetic retinopathy models were established using streptozotocin (STZ)-induced diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-stimulated ARPE-19 cells. Retina injury was investigated by hematoxylin–eosin (HE) staining. EMT and cell permeability were analyzed by western blotting, immunofluorescence, wound healing, and FITC-dextran assays. MiR-195 expression was detected via qRT-PCR. YY1, VEGFA, Snail1, and Smurf2 levels were detected via western blotting. The interaction relationship was analyzed via ChIP, Co-IP, or dual-luciferase reporter assay. The retina injury, EMT, and cell permeability were induced in STZ-induced diabetic mice. HG induced EMT and cell permeability in ARPE-19 cells. MiR-195, YY1, VEGFA, and Snail1 levels were enhanced, but Smurf2 abundance was reduced in STZ-induced diabetic mice and HG-stimulated ARPE-19 cells. VEGFA knockdown decreased Snail1 expression and attenuated HG-induced EMT and cell permeability. YY1 silence reduced VEGFA and Snail1 expression, and mitigated HG-induced EMT and cell permeability. YY1 could bind with VEGFA and Snail1, and it was degraded via Smurf2-mediated ubiquitination. MiR-195 knockdown upregulated Smurf2 to decrease YY1 expression and inhibited HG-induced EMT and cell permeability. MiR-195 targeted Smurf2, increased expression of YY1, VEGFA, and Snail1, and promoted HG-induced EMT and cell permeability. MiR-195 promotes EMT and cell permeability of HG-stimulated ARPE-19 cells by increasing VEGFA/Snail1 via inhibiting the Smurf2-mediated ubiquitination of YY1.

